4.6
stars
224 ratings
51 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces you to important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). You learn about, and compare, many of the computing and storage services available in Google Cloud Platform, including Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL, and BigQuery. You learn about important resource and policy management tools, such as the Google Cloud Resource Manager hierarchy and Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. Hands-on labs give you foundational skills for working with GCP. Note: •Google services are currently unavailable in China....

By Kenneth M J

Jul 19, 2020

Too much on development content and all I want to do now is a basic Lift & Shift = IaaS

By Arjun M

May 30, 2021

First of all, I would like to say thanks to the instructors. The one thing I liked the most is the very short length of the videos. Also the Lab work was very helpful and full of excitement. Once again, thank you Coursera!

By akshata p

May 17, 2020

If you are a beginner in GCP I would say go through this course its excellent, it teaches you basic diff between Azure and GCP with lot of lab work the instructors are fab man !!!!!

By Elven J

Sep 24, 2020

Costs, Time and services is essential, even in the cloud. Here we can learn and compare to make better decision in what services and Big Data Platform to choose.

By Ivan J B d S

Apr 14, 2021

I have a good experience learning this training and i have opportunity to have contact to cloud and tool from google

By Enturi B k m

Apr 25, 2020

From Google Cloud course i got idea about how to create the in cloud and how to work with google cloud platform.

By ISWARYA M M c

Apr 26, 2021

Beautifully organised lessons and crafted labs in order to expose a beginner to cloud computing technology.

By Shadab B

Mar 19, 2021

Excellent Course for those who wish to start a career as in GCP with also some practical hands on training

By Javiera M

Jul 9, 2021

M​e gusto´ el curso! Da informacio´n muy clara para alguien que no sabe nada sobre GCP!

By Yashvardhan

Jun 13, 2021

I​ really like the structure of this course and all the hands-on labs was awesome

By Laziz T

Apr 16, 2020

Was really good overview of GCP and comparison with Azure equivalents, thanks!

By Nure A S

Apr 27, 2020

IS this course have Certificate?i don't get certificate after completting.

By vincent y

May 3, 2020

Its a very good review of Google Offering. Labs are very good as well.

By Nestor B G

Jun 29, 2020

Is a very good overview and the way to begin to use the GPC Services.

By CJ R

Feb 11, 2022

Explanations were easy to understand and the lab setup was amazing.

By Ishara M C

May 22, 2020

very important course.we can many of things learn azure.thank you!1

By Giuseppe M

Jun 7, 2020

Very good course about differences from GCP and Azure

By Himanshu R

Oct 9, 2020

I enjoyed and learned great things from this course.

By VANRECHEM S

Apr 24, 2021

Very good overview from GCP vs Azure comparision

By Sivananda R

Jul 19, 2021

Provides a holistic view into Google Cloud

By Aritra D

May 21, 2021

Good Introduction to GCP for Beginners

By Satyajyoti P

Jun 14, 2021

I have really enjoyed this journey!!

By sunil m

Jun 23, 2021

I have already done this course.

By Akash B

Oct 24, 2021

Very informative course.

By Arya C

Jul 12, 2021

Gain great knowledge.

