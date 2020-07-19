AP
May 16, 2020
If you are a beginner in GCP I would say go through this course its excellent, it teaches you basic diff between Azure and GCP with lot of lab work the instructors are fab man !!!!!
EJ
Sep 23, 2020
Costs, Time and services is essential, even in the cloud. Here we can learn and compare to make better decision in what services and Big Data Platform to choose.
By Kenneth M J•
Jul 19, 2020
Too much on development content and all I want to do now is a basic Lift & Shift = IaaS
By Arjun M•
May 30, 2021
First of all, I would like to say thanks to the instructors. The one thing I liked the most is the very short length of the videos. Also the Lab work was very helpful and full of excitement. Once again, thank you Coursera!
By akshata p•
May 17, 2020
If you are a beginner in GCP I would say go through this course its excellent, it teaches you basic diff between Azure and GCP with lot of lab work the instructors are fab man !!!!!
By Elven J•
Sep 24, 2020
Costs, Time and services is essential, even in the cloud. Here we can learn and compare to make better decision in what services and Big Data Platform to choose.
By Ivan J B d S•
Apr 14, 2021
I have a good experience learning this training and i have opportunity to have contact to cloud and tool from google
By Enturi B k m•
Apr 25, 2020
From Google Cloud course i got idea about how to create the in cloud and how to work with google cloud platform.
By ISWARYA M M c•
Apr 26, 2021
Beautifully organised lessons and crafted labs in order to expose a beginner to cloud computing technology.
By Shadab B•
Mar 19, 2021
Excellent Course for those who wish to start a career as in GCP with also some practical hands on training
By Javiera M•
Jul 9, 2021
Me gusto´ el curso! Da informacio´n muy clara para alguien que no sabe nada sobre GCP!
By Yashvardhan•
Jun 13, 2021
I really like the structure of this course and all the hands-on labs was awesome
By Laziz T•
Apr 16, 2020
Was really good overview of GCP and comparison with Azure equivalents, thanks!
By Nure A S•
Apr 27, 2020
IS this course have Certificate?i don't get certificate after completting.
By vincent y•
May 3, 2020
Its a very good review of Google Offering. Labs are very good as well.
By Nestor B G•
Jun 29, 2020
Is a very good overview and the way to begin to use the GPC Services.
By CJ R•
Feb 11, 2022
Explanations were easy to understand and the lab setup was amazing.
By Ishara M C•
May 22, 2020
very important course.we can many of things learn azure.thank you!1
By Giuseppe M•
Jun 7, 2020
Very good course about differences from GCP and Azure
By Himanshu R•
Oct 9, 2020
I enjoyed and learned great things from this course.
By VANRECHEM S•
Apr 24, 2021
Very good overview from GCP vs Azure comparision
By Sivananda R•
Jul 19, 2021
Provides a holistic view into Google Cloud
By Aritra D•
May 21, 2021
Good Introduction to GCP for Beginners
By Satyajyoti P•
Jun 14, 2021
I have really enjoyed this journey!!
By sunil m•
Jun 23, 2021
I have already done this course.
By Akash B•
Oct 24, 2021
Very informative course.
By Arya C•
Jul 12, 2021
Gain great knowledge.