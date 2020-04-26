About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Platforms
  • Google
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introducing Google Cloud Platform

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Getting Started with Google Cloud Platform

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min)
2 hours to complete

Virtual Machines in the Cloud

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 22 min)
2 hours to complete

Storage in the Cloud

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min)
2 hours to complete

Containers in the Cloud

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min)
1 hour to complete

Applications in the Cloud

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min)
1 hour to complete

Developing, Deploying and Monitoring in the Cloud

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min)
1 hour to complete

Big Data and Machine Learning in the Cloud

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 29 min)
1 hour to complete

Summary and Review

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min)

