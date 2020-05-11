This accelerated 6-hour course with labs introduces AWS professionals to the core capabilities of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in the four technology pillars: networking, compute, storage, and database. It is designed for AWS Solution Architects and SysOps Administrators familiar with AWS features and setup and want to gain experience configuring GCP products immediately. With presentations, demos, and hands-on labs, participants get details of similarities, differences, and initial how-tos quickly. If you prefer to learn fast by doing, this course is for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducing Google Cloud
Google Cloud offers four main kinds of services: Compute, Storage, Big Data, and Machine Learning. This course focuses mostly on the first two, together with Google Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking. This module orients learners to the basics of Google Cloud. It traces the evolution of cloud computing and explains what is unique about Google's approach to it. The module introduces the key structural concepts of regions and zones.
Getting Started with Google Cloud Platform
GCP customers use projects to organize the resources they use. They use Google Cloud Identity and Access Management, also called “IAM,” to control who can do what with those resources. They use any of several technologies to connect with GCP. This module covers each of these topics, and it introduces a service called Cloud Launcher that is an easy way to get started with GCP.
Virtual Machines in the Cloud
Compute Engine lets you run virtual machines on Google’s global infrastructure. This module covers how Compute Engine works, with a focus on Google virtual networking.
Storage in the Cloud
Every application needs to store data. Different applications and workloads require different storage and database solutions. This module describes and differentiates among GCP's core storage options: Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Datastore, and Google Bigtable.
TOP REVIEWS FROM GOOGLE CLOUD FUNDAMENTALS FOR AWS PROFESSIONALS
I have great learning experience with Coursera very details and very easily understandable.\n\nThank you for give the opportunity during the lock-down to increasing my knowledge.
Great course and the High level instructor and practice lab are very useful along with the guided instruction and overall the course is very much useful
This course was detailed, hands-on for understanding the features of GCP. Thank you for providing us a certificate as well. This was indeed a great learning platform.
Very helpful course to understand the GCP's various offerings & Products. I enjoyed learning this course and quick labs were very helpful to have hands-on experience. Thanks for the course Coursera.
