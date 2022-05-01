更年期是女性必经生理过程。大约50%的女性在此时会遇到多种不适，影响生活工作质量，并因反复、多科就诊而增加家庭和社会负担；更年期也是多种老年疾病萌发的时期，是预防并延缓这些疾病进展的关键时期。本课程提供更年期综合管理方案，包括改善生活方式、合理用药等，并对相关知识进行系统讲解，突出精华和实用性。
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
更年期的综合管理
更年期是女性必经的生理过程,其症状多种多样,严重的困扰了更年期的妇女。本模块课程重点讲解更年期常见症状以及病理生理的改变,同时提出更年期综合管理这一整合医学理念。
更年期的饮食与药物指导
更年期是多种老年疾病的萌发期,合理的饮食药物指导是防治疾病的关键。本模块课程请到北京大学第一医院的营养师和药师来帮助我们解答更年期饮食和用药的常见问题。
更年期的运动保健及月经管理
适度规律的持续性运动能够帮助女性轻松的度过更年期,本模块课程主要介绍适合更年期妇女的运动方式以及更年期女性的月经管理。
绝经后妇科相关疾病的防治
闭经并不意味着告别妇科疾病,相反,更应该得到我们的重视。本模块课程重点讲解绝经后女性妇科相关疾病的防治。
