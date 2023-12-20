Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
Gestión de la Diversidad, Equidad, Inclusión y Pertenencia
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Gestión de la Diversidad, Equidad, Inclusión y Pertenencia

Taught in Spanish

Course

Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Fundamentos de Diversidad, Equidad, Inclusión y Pertenencia

  • Diversidad desde una mirada holística

  • Buenas prácticas en entornos laborales

There are 3 modules in this course

En este módulo, conocerás y aprenderás los principales conceptos relacionados a la DEIB: diversidad, equidad, inclusión y pertenencia.

En este modulo, conocerás los diferentes tipos de diversidad y los grupos de especial vulneravilidad en entornos laborales. Además, analizarás el impacto del racismo y discriminación en tu entorno social.

En este módulo, analizarás las buenas prácticas en casos de empresas y conversaciones significativas en DEIB. Asimismo, realizarás ejercicios para evaluar tu nivel de conciencia de diversidad y discriminación.

Instructor

María Polo Capuñay
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
1 Course210 learners

Offered by

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

