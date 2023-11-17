Este curso te brindará las herramientas necesarias para identificar las bases y condiciones al implementar proyectos de datos en organizaciones del sector público o privado.
Gestiona un proyecto de datos en tu organización
This course is part of Organizaciones data-driven: principios y prácticas Specialization
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Course
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
11 quizzes
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
En este módulo se busca que el participante conozca todas las etapas de un proyecto de datos, modelos, y procesos recomendados para planearlos e implementarlos. Además, se hará énfasis en las oportunidades de implementación de acuerdo con el tipo de organización en el que se busque llevar a cabo. Veremos de qué manera una organización puede implementar una cultura de datos para convertirse en una organización data-driven.
What's included
5 videos15 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt7 plugins
En este módulo el participante aprenderá acerca de los elementos habilitadores para implementar un proyecto de datos considerando recursos humanos y tecnológicos. Además, se hará un énfasis en proyectos que requieren tecnologías especiales como lo es la inteligencia artificial.
What's included
5 videos17 readings4 quizzes5 plugins
En este módulo abordaremos las fases de implementación de un proyecto de datos una vez que se ha finalizado el diseño de este; vamos a explorar los riesgos y desafíos a los que se puede enfrentar un líder en la implementación del proyecto, así como formas de abordarlos.
What's included
4 videos16 readings4 quizzes5 plugins
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.