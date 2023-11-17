Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Gestiona un proyecto de datos en tu organización​
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Gestiona un proyecto de datos en tu organización​

This course is part of Organizaciones data-driven: principios y prácticas Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Florencia Serale
Juan Cristóbal Bonnefoy

Instructors: Florencia Serale

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 3 modules in this course

En este módulo se busca que el participante conozca todas las etapas de un proyecto de datos, modelos, y procesos recomendados para planearlos e implementarlos. Además, se hará énfasis en las oportunidades de implementación de acuerdo con el tipo de organización en el que se busque llevar a cabo. Veremos de qué manera una organización puede implementar una cultura de datos para convertirse en una organización data-driven.

En este módulo el participante aprenderá acerca de los elementos habilitadores para implementar un proyecto de datos considerando recursos humanos y tecnológicos. Además, se hará un énfasis en proyectos que requieren tecnologías especiales como lo es la inteligencia artificial.

En este módulo abordaremos las fases de implementación de un proyecto de datos una vez que se ha finalizado el diseño de este; vamos a explorar los riesgos y desafíos a los que se puede enfrentar un líder en la implementación del proyecto, así como formas de abordarlos.

Instructors

Florencia Serale
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
2 Courses2,151 learners

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

