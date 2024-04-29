Google Cloud
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 简体中文
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 简体中文

Taught in Chinese (Simplified)

What you'll learn

  • 了解支持请求生命周期中涉及的步骤。

  • 能够确定影响 Google Cloud 服务的已知问题。

  • 能够区分 Google Cloud Customer Care 提供的支持服务等级。

  • 能够创建、管理和查看支持请求。

There are 4 modules in this course

介绍课程内容并说明学习目标。

本单元的第一个视频介绍 Customer Care Portfolio 中的标准、增强和高级支持服务选项。第二个视频将介绍捕获日志文件的最佳实践，然后演示如何在移除个人信息的情况下执行这项操作。最后是知识测验。

本单元将演示如何以合适的优先级提交支持请求，并说明 Customer Care 如何在工单创建后解决工单以及什么时候适合上报支持请求。

本单元的第一个视频将介绍在 Customer Care 团队确定解决方案后会发生什么，然后是知识测验。最后会提供一个 PDF，其中列出了有关支持请求优先级、状态、说明和本课程视频未涵盖的其他信息的更多资源。

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
Google Cloud

