本课程将介绍如何充分利用 Google Cloud 支持服务。您将了解 Google Cloud Customer Care 提供的不同支持服务、如何创建和管理支持请求、如何查看影响 Google Cloud 服务的已知问题，以及如何与支持工程师进行有效沟通。您还将学习不同的支持请求优先级和服务等级目标 (SLO)、如何进一步了解支持请求状态，以及如何在必要时上报支持请求。
Google Cloud Customer Care Fundamentals - 简体中文
Taught in Chinese (Simplified)
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
了解支持请求生命周期中涉及的步骤。
能够确定影响 Google Cloud 服务的已知问题。
能够区分 Google Cloud Customer Care 提供的支持服务等级。
能够创建、管理和查看支持请求。
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
3 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
介绍课程内容并说明学习目标。
What's included
1 video
本单元的第一个视频介绍 Customer Care Portfolio 中的标准、增强和高级支持服务选项。第二个视频将介绍捕获日志文件的最佳实践，然后演示如何在移除个人信息的情况下执行这项操作。最后是知识测验。
What's included
2 videos1 assignment
本单元将演示如何以合适的优先级提交支持请求，并说明 Customer Care 如何在工单创建后解决工单以及什么时候适合上报支持请求。
What's included
3 videos1 assignment
本单元的第一个视频将介绍在 Customer Care 团队确定解决方案后会发生什么，然后是知识测验。最后会提供一个 PDF，其中列出了有关支持请求优先级、状态、说明和本课程视频未涵盖的其他信息的更多资源。
What's included
1 video1 reading1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.