CP
Apr 22, 2022
Good hand on lab courses: Focus on real life issue such as performances, testing performances, build high performance VPC
MA
Jan 13, 2021
good course. the last lab is a bit broken as it may cause your qwicklab account to be blocked
By Eyram K E•
Oct 28, 2020
Amazing content for anyone looking to assume a Cloud Networks Engineer role!
By Joko P•
Feb 10, 2022
Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Networking Engineers
By Sulaiman O•
Apr 1, 2021
interesting exercise with troubleshooting skills
By ADWIN B M•
Nov 20, 2020
Great!! Hands-on in the Google Cloud Platform
By Enzoni L•
Oct 26, 2021
Excellent, hands On are killer !!!!
By Bo A•
Mar 18, 2021
Covers exam topics very well!
By PENUGONDA V•
Oct 22, 2020
super course very useful
By Leonard R•
Mar 29, 2021
I enjoyed the course
By Natchanon A•
Nov 11, 2020
Very informative!
By Hongyu ( L•
Oct 25, 2021
Good for short
By BRANFORD T G•
Feb 27, 2021
Hands on!!!
By Thanasan M•
May 3, 2021
good job
By Kenny C•
Nov 21, 2021
Good hands-on labs. Lab 4 Improving Network Performance II needs update due to new Cloud console GUI. For example, Advancement Traffics Managements.
By Izmilia P•
Dec 23, 2020
There are no checkpoints in many labs in this course. So I give this Course 4 stars
By Slobodan T•
Feb 6, 2022
This is the worst course I have ever attended. Networking courses and especially hands-on are the most beautifull part of learning and testing for each intrastructure related engineer, but making hands-on which will be interrupted beecause we are trying to learn and understand more and at the same strictly following lab is quite unacceptable!
By Aurelien K•
Mar 10, 2021
Now I've finished courses, I'm trying some mock exams, and I see that the real certification is much more complicated and needs to know so much features I don't know...
I need to be prepared for the certification, Coursera does not prepare you, it just flies over basics.