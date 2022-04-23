Chevron Left
4.8
stars
80 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

Networking is a principal theme of cloud computing. It’s the underlying structure of Google Cloud, and it’s what connects all your resources and services to one another. In this series of hands-on labs, completed on Qwiklabs, you will gain additional practice with specialized tools for developing mature networks. This course is unlike other courses, in that it consists of one module of background videos, followed by a series of hands-on practice exercises on Google Cloud via Qwiklabs. The practice modules include no videos, lectures, or quizzes - just more practice on real Google Cloud....

By Chinh P

Apr 23, 2022

Good hand on lab courses: Focus on real life issue such as performances, testing performances, build high performance VPC

By Mohamed A

Jan 14, 2021

good course. the last lab is a bit broken as it may cause your qwicklab account to be blocked

By Eyram K E

Oct 28, 2020

Amazing content for anyone looking to assume a Cloud Networks Engineer role!

By Joko P

Feb 10, 2022

Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Networking Engineers

By Sulaiman O

Apr 1, 2021

interesting exercise with troubleshooting skills

By ADWIN B M

Nov 20, 2020

Great!! Hands-on in the Google Cloud Platform

By Enzoni L

Oct 26, 2021

Excellent, hands On are killer !!!!

By Bo A

Mar 18, 2021

Covers exam topics very well!

By PENUGONDA V

Oct 22, 2020

super course very useful

By Leonard R

Mar 29, 2021

I enjoyed the course

By Natchanon A

Nov 11, 2020

Very informative!

By Hongyu ( L

Oct 25, 2021

Good for short

By BRANFORD T G

Feb 27, 2021

Hands on!!!

By Thanasan M

May 3, 2021

good job

By Kenny C

Nov 21, 2021

Good hands-on labs. Lab 4 Improving Network Performance II needs update due to new Cloud console GUI. For example, Advancement Traffics Managements.

By Izmilia P

Dec 23, 2020

There are no checkpoints in many labs in this course. So I give this Course 4 stars

By Slobodan T

Feb 6, 2022

This is the worst course I have ever attended. Networking courses and especially hands-on are the most beautifull part of learning and testing for each intrastructure related engineer, but making hands-on which will be interrupted beecause we are trying to learn and understand more and at the same strictly following lab is quite unacceptable!

By Aurelien K

Mar 10, 2021

Now I've finished courses, I'm trying some mock exams, and I see that the real certification is much more complicated and needs to know so much features I don't know...

I need to be prepared for the certification, Coursera does not prepare you, it just flies over basics.

