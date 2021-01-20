Chevron Left
Back to Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Security Engineers

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Security Engineers by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
49 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

Security is an uncompromising feature of Google Cloud services, and Google Cloud has developed specific tools for ensuring safety and identity across your projects. In this course you will get added hands-on practice understanding and securing resources with multiple Google Cloud services including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). This course is unlike other courses, in that it consists of one module of background videos, followed by a series of hands-on practice exercises on Google Cloud via Qwiklabs. The practice modules include no videos, lectures, or quizzes - just more practice on real Google Cloud. If you enjoyed this course, you can check out the full quest including a challenge lab that requires a solution to be built with minimal guidance. You will have an opportunity to earn a Google Cloud digital Skill Badge on completion as well! Visit - google.qwiklabs.com and look for ‘Secure Workloads in Google Kubernetes Engine’ and ‘Ensure Access & Identity in Google Cloud’....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Security Engineers

By Mohamed A

Jan 20, 2021

good course with interesting labs

By Vu D T

Feb 7, 2021

excellent cert

By Peter S

Dec 9, 2021

Kube portion of this course needs work.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder