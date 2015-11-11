About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

18%

started a new career after completing these courses

27%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

18%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gratitude
  • Mindfulness
  • Happiness
  • Meditation

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Course intro and happiness measurement

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Module 2: The 1st sin, habit, and exercise

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 74 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 3: The 2nd sin, habit, and exercise

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 125 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 4: The 3rd sin, habit and exercise

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 118 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 5: The 4th sin, habit and exercise

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 136 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

