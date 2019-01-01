Profile

Dr. Rajagopal Raghunathan

    Bio

    Dr. Rajagopal Raghunathan is visiting Professor of Marketing at the Indian School of Business and Professor of Marketing at the McCombs school of Business, University of Texas at Austin. He is interested in exploring the impact that people’s judgments and decisions have on their happiness. Professor Raghunathan’s work has been cited in several mass media outlets, including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Austin American Statesman, The Houston Chronicle, and Self Magazine. Professor Raghunathan is an award-winning teacher who has taught in several international programs, including students from India, Thailand, Finland, China, and the U.S. Professor Raghunathan writes about his views on Happiness, Creativity, and Leadership on his popular Psychology Today blog (with over 500,000 pages views at last count), Sapient Nature. He is currently working on a book (tentatively titled, “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you happy?”) that will be released in 2015.

    Courses

    A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment

