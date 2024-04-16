This course explores key concepts and methods in Health Economics and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) and is intended for learners who have a foundation in data science, clinical science, regulatory and are new to this field and would like to understand basic principles used by payers for their reimbursement decisions.
Data Science in Health Technology Assessment
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
February 2024
3 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module covers the key principles of economic evaluation, including types of analysis, the technical issues such as choosing the comparator, perspective, and time horizon. It looks at types of costs, and the need for discounting.
12 videos4 readings1 assignment
This module covers the measurement of health-related quality of life and its incorporation into economic evaluation.
9 videos4 readings1 assignment
This module introduces decision modelling techniques, deterministic and probabilitic sensitivity analyes and best practices for problem and model conceptualization.
6 videos3 readings1 assignment
Frequently asked questions
