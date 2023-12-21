Blockchain technologies, the driving force behind cryptocurrencies, have the potential to revolutionise the exchange of value, ownership and transactions by providing trust, security and transparency.
How to Get Into Blockchain
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Describe blockchain concepts and principles, articulating their key functionalities.
Explain current applications of blockchain, relating its practical usage in different domains.
Evaluate diverse blockchain technologies, considering advantages, disadvantages, and associated social, legal, and ethical considerations.
Identify essential skills and differentiate career trajectories in blockchain, constructing a career development plan.
Skills you'll gain
Are you ready to unlock the power of blockchain? In Week 1, you will learn the essentials of blockchain, what it is, how it works and what it is used for.
How do blockchain technologies impact our society, and what skills are needed to navigate a career path in this field? This week explores the intersection of blockchain technologies with social, legal, and ethical considerations. This week also provides insights into the essential skills you will need and the career trajectories associated with this rapidly evolving domain.
