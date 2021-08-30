Learner Reviews & Feedback for Implementing Connected Planning by Anaplan
About the Course
From this course, you’ll understand how to make Connected Planning a reality in an organization. Organizations need a vision supported by a focused effort to move from traditional planning and static business modeling to a Connected Planning approach--where data, people, and plans are linked throughout the organization.
Creating a digital ecosystem using a Connected Planning technology platform is a big part of the process, but it’s not the only thing needed. In this course, we’ll explore the role of corporate culture and sponsorship, process redesign, master data management, and change management to successfully implement Connected Planning.
You’ll be challenged to examine your own organization’s readiness to undertake the Connected Planning journey. If you’re not ready yet, you’ll identify areas where you need to focus your efforts. If you are ready, you’ll have the framework you need to get started on the path to make Connected Planning a reality in your organization.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
• Identify challenges to a Connected Planning implementation stemming from issues with people, data, and planning processes
• Articulate the benefits of Connected Planning over traditional planning and static business modeling
• Explain why corporate culture, data management, and change management are critical to successful Connected Planning execution
• Drive or constructively participate in the implementation of Connected Planning in your organization
This course is presented by Anaplan, provider of a leading technology platform that is purpose-built for Connected Planning....