Chevron Left
Back to Ideal Gases

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ideal Gases by University of Colorado Boulder

4.5
stars
130 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

Course 3 of Statistical Thermodynamics, Ideal Gases, explores the behavior of systems when intermolecular forces are not important. This done by evaluating the appropriate partition functions for translational, rotational, vibrational and/or electronic motion. We start with pure ideal gases including monatomic, diatomic and polyatomic species. We then discuss both non-reacting and reacting ideal gas mixtures as both have many industrial applications. Computational methods for calculating equilibrium properties are introduced. We also discuss practical sources of ideal gas properties. Interestingly, in addition to normal low density gases, photons and electrons in metals can be described as though they are ideal gases and so we discuss them....

Top reviews

DC

Aug 18, 2021

With respect to the previous courses, this was quite simple. The professor's explanation were quite deep and useful.

OB

Jun 22, 2020

This is definitely the best course that I've had on ideal gases. It is such an eye opener.

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Ideal Gases

By Allan J G V

Apr 27, 2020

It's really nice to see applied thermo and statistics to this field, but mos of the time it seems quizzes don't relate to the material.

By Anjali K

Aug 31, 2020

I did not enjoy this course as it contain unwanted quiz numericals and this course is very brief... And not at all able to understand all concepts. It even should contain some solved numericals and a detailed information and explanation.

By Mohnish L

Jul 23, 2020

QUESTIONS & REVIEW PROCESS IS HORRIBLE

By Surya_Narayan

May 18, 2020

helps you strengthen your thermo basics and advance further. Excellent course!

By prasad s

Jun 21, 2020

The course is good for advanced learners with already some knowledge of radiation, thermodynamics, and quantum mechanics. The exposure to various tools for chemical analysis through this course is good. However, I do feel that the instructor would take his time and teach more elaborately. Also I feel some of the quizzes/discussion prompts arrive earlier than the actual lecture related to it; which seemed a bit odd to me.

By Kasuntha M

Apr 11, 2021

Great course to learn about Ideal Gases and I highly recommend this course.

By Haroon A

Jul 2, 2020

good

By Simon L

Mar 22, 2021

The exercises are quite random and several are not doable with the knowledge taught int the course, that's quite frustrating.

By Soumyadeep B

Oct 4, 2020

This was a great time , enrolling this course on ideal gases. Thank you Prof. John W. Daily for these course lectures are meant to explain us so beautifully. And thank you Coursera for giving such opportunity.

By Davide C

Aug 19, 2021

With respect to the previous courses, this was quite simple. The professor's explanation were quite deep and useful.

By Odedo N B

Jun 23, 2020

This is definitely the best course that I've had on ideal gases. It is such an eye opener.

By Shoroye M E

Jun 24, 2020

learnt a whole lot, forever grateful

By MYKE-CHUKWUMAH C M

May 28, 2021

Very educational and informative

By Sumit M

Jun 10, 2020

valuable

By Samuel O

Jun 23, 2020

Blessed

By Ma Y

Oct 29, 2020

Again, the concept and lecture of this course are well designed. But unfortunately, the exercise is of relatively poor quality. The assessment is weak as well.

By Chinenye C N

May 16, 2021

It is very interesting but the week one was a difficult one for me.

By Okpongete E

Jul 7, 2020

Awesome course, pushed me out of my limits.

By Jovi K

Jul 14, 2020

Great course.

By Nanda K

Sep 29, 2020

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder