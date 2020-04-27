DC
Aug 18, 2021
With respect to the previous courses, this was quite simple. The professor's explanation were quite deep and useful.
OB
Jun 22, 2020
This is definitely the best course that I've had on ideal gases. It is such an eye opener.
By Allan J G V•
Apr 27, 2020
It's really nice to see applied thermo and statistics to this field, but mos of the time it seems quizzes don't relate to the material.
By Anjali K•
Aug 31, 2020
I did not enjoy this course as it contain unwanted quiz numericals and this course is very brief... And not at all able to understand all concepts. It even should contain some solved numericals and a detailed information and explanation.
By Mohnish L•
Jul 23, 2020
QUESTIONS & REVIEW PROCESS IS HORRIBLE
By Surya_Narayan•
May 18, 2020
helps you strengthen your thermo basics and advance further. Excellent course!
By prasad s•
Jun 21, 2020
The course is good for advanced learners with already some knowledge of radiation, thermodynamics, and quantum mechanics. The exposure to various tools for chemical analysis through this course is good. However, I do feel that the instructor would take his time and teach more elaborately. Also I feel some of the quizzes/discussion prompts arrive earlier than the actual lecture related to it; which seemed a bit odd to me.
By Kasuntha M•
Apr 11, 2021
Great course to learn about Ideal Gases and I highly recommend this course.
By Haroon A•
Jul 2, 2020
good
By Simon L•
Mar 22, 2021
The exercises are quite random and several are not doable with the knowledge taught int the course, that's quite frustrating.
By Soumyadeep B•
Oct 4, 2020
This was a great time , enrolling this course on ideal gases. Thank you Prof. John W. Daily for these course lectures are meant to explain us so beautifully. And thank you Coursera for giving such opportunity.
By Davide C•
Aug 19, 2021
With respect to the previous courses, this was quite simple. The professor's explanation were quite deep and useful.
By Odedo N B•
Jun 23, 2020
This is definitely the best course that I've had on ideal gases. It is such an eye opener.
By Shoroye M E•
Jun 24, 2020
learnt a whole lot, forever grateful
By MYKE-CHUKWUMAH C M•
May 28, 2021
Very educational and informative
By Sumit M•
Jun 10, 2020
valuable
By Samuel O•
Jun 23, 2020
Blessed
By Ma Y•
Oct 29, 2020
Again, the concept and lecture of this course are well designed. But unfortunately, the exercise is of relatively poor quality. The assessment is weak as well.
By Chinenye C N•
May 16, 2021
It is very interesting but the week one was a difficult one for me.
By Okpongete E•
Jul 7, 2020
Awesome course, pushed me out of my limits.
By Jovi K•
Jul 14, 2020
Great course.
By Nanda K•
Sep 29, 2020
good