In this course, you will study the basics of mobile devices and the concepts of virtualization and cloud computing. You will also explore mobile networks and cloud services. The career skills acquired in this course cover the myriad of mobile devices that information technology requires support.
Mobile Computing and Cloud
Taught in English
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain laptop hardware and components.
Compare and contrast the display components of mobile devices.
Investigate mobile-device network connectivity and application support.
8 quizzes, 3 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Mobile Computing and Cloud! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Mobile Computing, and Cloud and Virtualization. This module explores mobile technology. It dives into mobile computing, mobile hardware, and the different mobile technology operating systems.
6 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module explores cloud computing. It explores common cloud computing terminology and technologies including hypervisors and containers. The module also examines how to create a virtual machine.
4 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 assignment
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
1 assignment
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by Illinois Tech. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
