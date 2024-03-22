Illinois Tech
Mobile Computing and Cloud
Illinois Tech

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Vaccaro

Instructor: Kevin Vaccaro

Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Explain laptop hardware and components.

  • Compare and contrast the display components of mobile devices.

  • Investigate mobile-device network connectivity and application support.

Details to know

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Mobile Computing and Cloud! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Mobile Computing, and Cloud and Virtualization. This module explores mobile technology. It dives into mobile computing, mobile hardware, and the different mobile technology operating systems.

What's included

6 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module explores cloud computing. It explores common cloud computing terminology and technologies including hypervisors and containers. The module also examines how to create a virtual machine.

What's included

4 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Kevin Vaccaro
Illinois Tech
6 Courses8,844 learners

Offered by

Illinois Tech

