MF
Sep 8, 2020
Highly recommended to Biology and Life Science students.\n\nI liked the enthusiastic way of teaching from Dr. Alma\n\nIf you have a small interest, go ahead.
IS
Apr 21, 2020
Amazing course, brilliant lecturer, entertaining and fascinating presentation of complex material that contributes to quick memorization.
By Wenlei Y•
Apr 8, 2020
This course connects the knowledge points introduced in the previous two courses, offers a systematic overview of immunity from a cell level to an individual level, and provides information with clinical implication. The practice quiz has a few mistakes, but you can figure them out in the discussion forum. Overall, I recommend it!
By Durbar S•
Jan 3, 2020
the course demands the application of the other two courses. the material was sufficient. Prof. Novotny was really good and funny.
By Sunil L B S•
May 17, 2020
The best and concise course on the important fundamental immunological process.
By Chris P•
Jan 13, 2020
Third course of lectures in a series that gives a great introduction to immunology. This is a more applied course compared to the two earlier courses, but I'd recommend starting with the earlier lecture series unless you have a prior grasp of immunology fundamentals.
By Irina S•
Apr 21, 2020
By Lorenzo T I•
Oct 27, 2020
Dr. Novotny never failed to amaze me from the first course up to this last part of the series. This specialization provides a well-structured flow of thought that will help you digest the humungous amount of information and overwhelming terminologies inherent in the field.
By Arunangsu S•
Aug 21, 2020
I never had a professor like Dr Alma Mam. She has been excellent throughout the specialization course. Although I will have to go through all of this again to grasp the concept even better thanks for making it so smooth
By MUHAMMAD Z A F•
Sep 9, 2020
By Piatkova M A•
Jul 15, 2020
I really like this course, it's a great chance to understand the complicated things in a simple and funny way
By Sholeye M I•
Jul 7, 2020
Excellent lecture and a very good content and a brilliant and funny lecturer.
By Prarthana S•
Oct 27, 2020
Very interesting course with great insights into the field of immunology
By Dr. V V•
Jul 15, 2020
Interesting course and more informative. Thank for Teacher
By Shrihari N•
Sep 10, 2020
Great course! Very well organized lectures. However, there are a few issues in the quizzes where some questions and options seem to be mixed up.
By Jay P•
Oct 2, 2020
Excellent if you want to grasp factoids and learn concepts of immunology. I came searching for a holistic understanding of immunology through this specialization, and while I did learn, I felt that the courses failed to transition concepts and put everything together as a painting.
Evaluations focus on memorizing regurgitating minute factoids rather than learning. I find courses went progressively downhill after the first one, which was wonderful.
By Sveta 7•
Nov 29, 2020
Immunology is very difficult and very interesting. A low bow to Professor Alma Moon Novotny. This is immunology at the cosmic level!!!
I received confirmation of many theories that I assumed. Now I'm sure of them. I don't know the language well, it was difficult for me... but I did it!!! and I'm very proud of it! I just started teaching immunology and this knowledge was very valuable for me ... I will tell all this to my students...
I wish you good health and send you endless admiration, Professor!!!
Greetings from Russia!!! Svetlana Semiletova, candidate of biological Sciences, associate Professor
By Juan P•
Jul 21, 2021
The coursera was wonderfull, the teacher is very didact and nice. Thanks Cousera and Tanks RIce Uniersity
By João P M•
Sep 2, 2021
another amazing course with Professor Alma!! So much learning and expanding new horizons!
By Bharat R•
Jan 11, 2021
Wonderful course and Dr. Novotny is a passionate and engaging speaker. Thank you!
By GUTALA S•
Jul 21, 2020
Very useful go me and I had gain more knowledge from u
By Erik W•
Jul 13, 2021
content somewhat boring at times but well presented.
By Ritika A•
Nov 28, 2020
Had an amazing experience learning with this course
By Haneen K•
Apr 16, 2022
such an amazing course thank you for your effort
By SANDRA M S•
Aug 15, 2020
This is really amazing.. Prof. Alma is the best
By Prashanna K•
May 10, 2020
Excellent content with a very good instructor.
By Jessica A•
Jun 16, 2021
Excellent course and very well explained.