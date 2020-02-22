About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Immunology Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English
Offered by

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Complement

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Major Histocompatability Complex

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min)
Week 3

4 hours to complete

Antigen Processing and Presentation

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min)
Week 4

5 hours to complete

T-Cell Receptors

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min)

