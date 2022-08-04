Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intel Telco Cloud Technologies by Intel
About the Course
The shift to cloud-native deployment models and containerized microservices empowers CoSPs to deploy composable applications anywhere in the infrastructure. Transformation technologies for Telco Networking have built upon Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Soft Defined Networking (SDN) for use in network functions virtualization implementations. The next phase of network transformation is adopting software disaggregation using a Cloud Native approach, capable of running scalable applications across Cloud deployments thus enabling loosely coupled systems that are resilient, manageable, and observable, combined with robust automation to support Operators to move faster and bring innovation with increased operation efficiency. Explore further the key technologies required by Cloud Infrastructure for Telco Cloud....