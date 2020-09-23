By Linda H•
Sep 22, 2020
I enjoyed this course. I find the tutor, Professor Cai very good in teaching this course, she had the right diction, tonality and her speed/pace was great. whether you are already a good Mandarin speaker like me, or a beginner intermediate, this course will surely benefit the students who commit themselves to raising their Mandarin standards.
By Aw H J•
Dec 23, 2018
I love learning languages outside my strengths, and it is pragmatic for me to develop along this path as well! Timely addition and looking forward to collaborative peer-review works/projects to be pushed out for deeper specialisations!
By Giuseppe A•
Oct 17, 2020
This course provides interesting and useful linguistic structures. I believe I will make good use of them in my job.
By fabrice d•
Feb 24, 2021
Une bonne petite formation pour avoir des bases sur la communication professionnelle en Chine. Je recommande.
By 程之华_Shiva A C•
Feb 14, 2022
I am very happy that I can learn in this course, the delivery of the material is very clear, thank you
By Delécluse O•
Sep 12, 2017
A very dynamic course taught enthusiastically by a good teacher. Thank you.
By Thapanee S•
May 11, 2021
The instructor is very professional and nice!
By Mariia D•
Sep 3, 2020
Thanks so much for the course!
By Sandra C•
Oct 22, 2020
The professor is excellent.
By Anastasia•
May 8, 2020
老师讲得很清楚，很有意思，谢谢！
By Michael M•
May 26, 2020
Overall, I commend Peking University for providing a well-organized course that delivers lectures 100% in Mandarin Chinese, making it relatively immersive. I would definitely recommend it for anyone who already has a strong base and fluency in the language. Based on the peer-submitted homework assigned I reviewed (this is required of all course participants), I can say that quite a few entered the course with a shaky base in the language, which is counter-productive for these students. If, when considering signing up for this course, you feel you're in a similar situation, I recommend you first shore up your existing knowledge and fluency. You'll get a lot more out of the course when you return to it later and feel much more confident about your ability to apply what you learn. As for the course itself, although solid overall, there are a few points I did not care for. One is the peer-reviewed homework assignments. Based on those I reviewed myself, students covered a broad range of abilities (including some I'm reasonably certain were simply using Google Translate). This undermines the exercise and is a disservice to students who already possess language proficiency sufficient for the needs of the course. I found this one point so frustrating and unpleasant to deal with it's the sole reason I am giving four, rather than five stars, to this course. The other (much smaller) issue is that there are some minor bugs/errors in some of the quizzes and tests. However, this shouldn't impact the ability of students to pass. Overall, I'm quite satisfied and hope Peking University extends it's business Chinese offerings to more advanced levels.
By KENNETH K C•
Jul 25, 2018
this course is very good. I have learnt a lot of 'little' things in business conversations which will make you sound professional. the pace of the lessons are reasonable.