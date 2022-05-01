本课程为“中级商务汉语（入职与营销篇）”的姊妹篇，学习的内容主要涉及商务工作中的联系客户、安排酒会、市场调查、商务考察、参加展会和商务谈判这六大类商务活动。
中级商务汉语——商务活动篇Peking University
About this Course
4,599 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Offered by
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
联系客户
在本单元，你将学到商务活动中如何与客户建立联系，比如发传真、电邮、打电话等。
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)
5 hours to complete
安排酒会
在本单元，你将学习在商务工作中作为客户如何对酒会提出要求，作为酒店如何应对客户的要求。
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 68 min)
5 hours to complete
市场调查
在本单元，你将学习进行市场调查时的常用口语以及如何看懂一个简单的调查报告。
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min)
5 hours to complete
商务考察
在本单元，你将学习商务考察活动常用的词汇与句子，你也将了解一些中国的知名企业。
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.