DP
Oct 17, 2021
This was a fantastic course explaining the 4 major different economic theories. The professors and assistant were great in explaining the information in this course and providing excellent examples.
HB
Jan 24, 2018
Excellent course on Theories on economics which has given un the insight of economics via various theory. Really useful to understand many financial aspects / issues on different prospective
By alberto a•
Jan 8, 2018
I watched the first couple of lectures and it seems messy and unorganised. Worst part is the absence of references whatsoever. Critiques to what they called neoclassical theory, which I suppose is the mainstream one, are based mainly on straw man.
For example the lesson on households talks mainly about gender stereotypes, which of course are interesting, but then it really makes me wonder what the professor wanted to discuss. Second, and worst of all, with a completely cooked up example the professor claims neoclassical economics posits gender stereotypes are good for the economy, whereas with some other theory this is not true anymore. This is ludicrous at best. This is really not what economics is about. Look up for a course on history of economic thought instead. There are plenty available online, or better, get a book.
By James T•
Sep 27, 2020
Lessons are simple enough to follow but may require some extra reading to fully understand some concepts, but overall it's a good introduction to economics.
By PRATIK G•
Aug 31, 2018
Excellent module... Lots of insights... Without much economics background,this course has enlightened me for further research in various topics ..very good facilitators..
By Amit V•
May 7, 2018
Wonderfully compiled course. I had no interest in economics prior to this, and now I am quite happy I did this.
By Sophia O•
Feb 28, 2021
It was a very promising concept for a course, comparing multiple economic theories and challenging traditionally accepted neoclassical thinking. However it was very difficult to complete without additionally renting the textbook. The videos spent too long on very easy and basic concepts, writing out simple arithmetic, and then breezed over the more complex concepts and definitions, which then were the subject of the graded quizzes. The essays were an interesting activity, but the word count was quite short compared to what the prompts asked and it was difficult to fully expand on the theories and apply them to real-world situations. Also definitely needs some updating-- the tutorial videos with the student Skyping in had very choppy audio and video quality.
If I had come to this course with a better foundational knowledge of post-Keynesian and neoclassical economic theories, it might have been easier to follow along. The course instructors clearly intended this to be introductory level, and it did succeed at that in some ways, but I think it might have been better off to formulate this as an additional course to take after taking basic Econ 101.
By Sahibzada A•
Jan 13, 2019
The course is designed in a good way to learn the topics covered with the convenience of downloading the videos and watching it again and again until you grasp the essence. The Tutorials were also helpful as well as the Pop-up Professor with good insights. The self paced learning environment was supportive in completing the course without worrying too much about the deadlines.
By Hugo E V•
Aug 3, 2020
I love this course! It succeeded my expectations. I am currently finishing my Masters in Finance Dissertation, and I wanted to learn the basics of the Economic Theories. This course made me reach that goal, and it enhanced my understanding on where is world economy heading. Thank you very much Professors Irene Van Staveren, Rod Van Tulder and Maria Dafnomili.
By HEMENDRA S B•
Jan 25, 2018
By Christopher R R•
Aug 29, 2020
This course is painfully dull. The lectures are all scripted and and not at all engaging. The random quiz questions pop ups are often unclear. Very disappointed.
By BRIAN K C C A A A A A A•
Jun 20, 2021
I truly enjoyed this course of study. This is my 22nd Coursera MOOC, and I can clearly and wholeheartedly state that it was the finest. Professor Van Staveren and her staff: Rob & Maria have done a superb job in establishing Social, Institutional, Post Keynesian and Neoclassical approaches to economic analysis, and re-enforcing them with very well presented presentations, a great deal of humor, well drawn diagrams. Professor Van Staveren exudes both knowledge and sincerity in her work. I learned a great deal about economic analysis. I really would like to see Professor Van Staveren update this MOOC to include some analysis regarding the 2021 Global Pandemic's impact on the global economy. I would suggest the possibility of splitting the course into two parts, the amount of detail is significant. Additionally, I was wondering if the course text, which I did not purchase, I relied entirely on my notes, could be made available on line or in paperback. If so, I would like to purchase a copy. lastly, I would love to take another course taught by Professor Van Staveren, if there is one available. Excellent job, and sincere thanks for all the knowledge imparted to me. Continued good things to you three!!
By Shantanu A H•
Aug 2, 2019
This course has been highly helpful in understanding how theories have policy implications and the need for triangulation to solve the societal problems. Economic theories have been explained very well and will be very helpful for people who aim to understand economic theories and ways to take forward the theories.
By Alexey K•
Aug 16, 2017
This course provides a comprehensive understanding of the economy from a pluralist perspective, changes your vision of modern macroeconomics and all business-models in general, gives you a large number of answers to the common question "why?". Strongly recommended.
By Vinayak R S•
Dec 31, 2018
A very simple way of teaching here, with all relevant examples, clarity of communication and diagrams, graphs, made this easy to understand conceptually.
By ravi d•
Nov 30, 2018
this course provide step by step guide to the economics i loved it
By Amanda G•
Jun 7, 2020
Easy to achieve a passing grade on assignments, however you will be required to do your own research.
By Alejo A A•
Apr 19, 2020
This course offers an introduction to economics from four different perspectives (social , institutional, Post-Keynesian and Neo-Classic economics). It offers a pluralist perspective, this means, "pluralist" in the sense that looks at some issues from different angles (which makes it very interesting).
The courses are very interesting and with a light touch of humour. With a more dedicated effort on small details (such as some small typos and errors in tests, and improvement of the pedagogy in somme aspects) this could make an even better course!
By Mark M•
Mar 22, 2022
I am an economics educator and the pluralistic approach was both refressing and useful. It broadened my view of how economics can be applied to analyse major real world problems and achieve a consensus on dealing with them.
A lot of theory was glossed over very quickly. Perhaps too quickly for beginners requiring more background. While there were some references to a textbook, one wasn't provided with the course. I found the following of equations used analyse welfare economics difficult.
The difference with simplistic neoclassical economics as often taught at both school and university level jumped out at me. A more holistic approach would help students participate more fully in dealing with their increasingly complex life situations.
By Vikram K•
Feb 7, 2022
The course was very helpful to gain insights into the the world of micro and macro economics, and has changed my perspective to understand my daily workings in terms of the economic concepts learned. The faculty was very wonderful and lively, and has made genuine efforts to make us understand complex economic principles in a very simple way with the help of practical examples.
By Aarti W•
Feb 4, 2018
It was a very enriching and wonderful learning experience for me... Many concepts of economics were clarified in clear and lucid manner.This was my first online course and I really enjoyed listening to the lectures and tutorial videos were great too.
Thank Ypu for the enlightenment.
By Virginia P S N•
Mar 26, 2018
Extremely good! I have been looking for a different career path because I was feeling that my interests and skills were not been contemplated in my original field, natural science. I dare now to say that I found my way. Irene is an amazing instructor and an inspiring figure!
By BADRI P C 1•
Jul 28, 2021
This Course has let me stretch my views broad towards the growing ideology on Economy in the day 2 ay life. This has let me build up a methodology to overcome an economic reliability situation and understand the outcomes of it. I'm thankful for this course.
By Zoha A•
Apr 27, 2021
Excellent course on economics.
For me, as an engineer who didn't have any background on the topic very very helpful, comprehensive enough to let me understand the basics of theories, and it was quite challenging. I am really glad that I took it.
By Dhirendra K T•
Feb 20, 2022
The course is very clear in terms of learnings. The tutorials helps in better understanding of the implications of various theories on economies. I am feeling better equipped to do my further studies in PhD.
By David P•
Oct 18, 2021
By Bohaienko M•
May 19, 2022
Great course to understand economics basics from 4 different point of view: social. institutional, post keynesian, neoclassical. I am sure you will enjoy process of education