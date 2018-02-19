RM
Dec 25, 2020
This course is a perfect introductory IAQ course. It's a great jump off point to go to the next level. Thanks for this excellent course material, pace, and excellent presentation skills.
SB
Jul 27, 2020
Learned a lot. The topics were well explained. The quizzes helped me in further clarifying what I have learned. Also there are discussion forums where you can discuss and learn a lot
By Chan K L•
Feb 18, 2018
Received my nice certificates today. With this awareness, I bought a SHARP Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier for my room. I also bought a formaldehyde & TVOC meter and with this meter identified some indoor air quality problem inside my car (petrol leaking increase the TVOC reading which need to send for car repair), and i also tested a CO detector for car exhaust. Now my confusion is on the ozone generation of from the Sharp Plasmacluster, whether is it dangerous to health, which i'm not sure because I don't have the air ozone meter. Thanks a lot.
By Володимир М•
Apr 10, 2020
I am satisfied with the quality of the information and the level of teaching on the course. I systematized the available knowledge and learned a lot of new and interesting information. I would like to receive information about possible courses available to continue training in this area.
By Mohammadreza Z B•
Oct 18, 2018
Absolutely contain very useful information, specially for me that design DataCenters and server room, it helps me a lot for measurement, ventilation and controlling for cleanrooms.
Thanks a lot to the professors for these great information.
By Soham B•
Jul 28, 2020
By SHARIQ A K•
Sep 22, 2020
A good, informative and compact course. Helped me to gain knowledge in this field. This course is good for mechanical engineers, architects, etc. Especially for HVAC engineers.
By MUHAMMAD A M Y•
May 8, 2019
Great and concise presentation. Quizzes are really helpful. The final exam is a little bit difficult than the quizzes but it is not that to the extent of extremely difficult.
By Salman F S•
Apr 4, 2020
This Course will open new angle for Indoor Air Quality concept. It will help you to understand types of pollutants, Viruses, Ventilation System and Comfort level
By Babasaheb P S•
Aug 3, 2020
first of all i would like to say thanks to the IAQ team and Coursera to avail this course. I learned much more informative things related to this course.
By Rudellie A•
Jun 18, 2021
This course helped me a lot, especially in my chosen career. It helped me to understand air quality and how to apply proper ventilation. I enjoyed it!
By Si T T•
Nov 4, 2020
Effective and worthy to give the time. Recommend for environmental scientist & engineer who require to know Indoor Air Quality
By ANDERSON B S R•
Dec 20, 2020
Excellent introduction to indoor air quality issues, the main pollutants, their sources and their measurement methods
By Kong Y Y S•
Jan 8, 2019
very good introduction to the basic concepts of ventilation and IAQ parameter
By Danilo S•
Nov 23, 2020
Excellent course.
In this course I was able to learn all the elements that contribute to poor indoor air quality. In Brazil, since 2018, a law has come into force that requires greater attention in HVAC systems regarding the air that is delivered to the environments.
It was very important for me, because it added a lot of references to my daily work together with air conditioning systems and indoor air quality.
By Arvind R•
Apr 8, 2020
This course is really good as the Indoor Air Pollutants have been explained in a very understandable way . The additional readings mentioned are also very informative . On the top of it the teachers have conveyed their point wonderfully well . Thanks for this great learning !
By S S G•
Jul 12, 2020
This course explains about the importance of IAQ and its consequences, if it is neglected. It also gives knowledge about safety measures against different problems and equipment required for testing of IAQ and for better air circulation for different purposes.
By Akshay w•
Mar 10, 2019
great course for mechanical engg because of when we design air conditioner in industry thats time we have need air quality knowledge.so great thanks to coursera and hongkong university finally they have allowed me this course
By Patricia L•
Sep 27, 2020
The course is really helpful. My expectations were met and I learned a lot particularly the measurement and mitigating measures. I also learned other useful information that was not included in my previous readings.
By Syed T H•
Apr 11, 2020
This course has increased my imagination and knowledge towards importance of Air Quality and my confidence on correct application of this knowledge in my engineering profession
Syed Tausif Hassan
Consultant Engineer
By Jasper C•
Dec 15, 2020
Very well-structured introduction to IAQ, the additional readings are very useful and give you the option to go deep into the topic as they direct you to the right sources of information (institutes, platforms,...)
By Yohan A•
Apr 8, 2019
Fully explained course about indoor air quality,, explanation of the sources of harmful elements and its consequences in health and environment, and explanation of alternatives to improve indoor air quality.
By SABARUDDIN T•
Feb 27, 2022
The presentation of this course is clear and easy to understand. The sound is clearly not too fast and not too slow. The deadingrelated reading material presented is also in accordance with the course.
By Raymond M•
Dec 26, 2020
By Alejandra G P•
Jan 20, 2021
The quizzes are the best one I've ever seen here, they were amazingly appropiate to the topics we learned and provided examples so we could answer in a more realistic scenario
By Kaitlin C•
Jul 6, 2018
Excellent course, very well delivered and very informative. I would love to see it expanded even to a 5 or 6 week course to go a bit more in depth on some of the topics.
By Kwisatz H•
Aug 16, 2020
The course introduced IAQ in a manner that no one can do it better. However, I did not understand the concept behind the grading of the post-course survey.