El curso de Introducción a la Responsabilidad Social Universitaria tiene como objetivo que el participante conozca: qué es la Responsabilidad Social Universitaria, cuáles son las principales características de la RSU y cómo se expresa a través de múltiples estrategias y acciones concretas en el ámbito universitario desde la experiencia en la Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú.
Introducción a la Responsabilidad Social Universitaria
Taught in Spanish
Course
5 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
Bienvenida(o) a la primera unidad en la cual aprenderás sobre la idea general de responsabilidad y los conceptos básicos y características asociadas a la Responsabilidad Social Universitaria (RSU).
3 videos4 readings1 quiz
Bienvenida(o) a la segunda unidad en donde aprenderás las características del enfoque de Responsabilidad Social Universitaria (RSU) que propone la Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP) y la relación que guarda con los enfoques territorial, de género y de sostenibilidad.
5 videos4 readings2 quizzes
Bienvenida(o) a la última unidad, aquí te presentaremos ejemplos y experiencias concretas donde se presentan los criterios generales de las acciones de Responsabilidad Social Universitaria (RSU) impulsadas por diferentes actores de la comunidad PUCP con el fin de aportar a la generación de espacios de transformación social desde el ámbito universitario.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
