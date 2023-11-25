Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on GC - 简体中文

本课程介绍 Google Cloud 中的人工智能 (AI) 和机器学习 (ML) 服务，这些服务支持数据到 AI 的生命周期（从 AI 基础、AI 开发到 AI 解决方案）。我们将探索一系列技术、产品和工具；利用这些工具，可基于不同用户（包括数据科学家、AI 开发者和机器学习工程师）的目标构建机器学习模型、机器学习流水线和生成式 AI 项目。
了解 Google Cloud 提供的数据到 AI 技术和工具。
在应用中使用生成式 AI 功能。
选择在 Google Cloud 上开发 AI 项目的不同选项。
使用 Vertex AI 构建端到端机器学习模型。
November 2023
本单元介绍课程目标：帮助学员浏览 Google Cloud 中的各项 AI 开发工具。还简要介绍了基于 Google Cloud 上的三层 AI 框架的课程结构。
本单元着重介绍 AI 基础，包括计算和存储等云基础架构。还介绍了 Google Cloud 上的主要数据和 AI 开发产品。最后，展示了如何使用 BigQuery ML 来构建机器学习模块，这有助于将数据转换为 AI。
本单元探索在 Google Cloud 上开发机器学习项目的各种选项，包括预先训练的 API 等现成解决方案、AutoML 等无代码和低代码解决方案，以及自定义训练等基于代码的解决方案。我们会比较各选项的优缺点，帮助确定适当的开发工具。
本单元介绍机器学习工作流，内容涵盖数据准备、数据开发，和通过 Vertex AI 提供模型。还阐明了如何使用 Vertex AI Pipelines 将工作流转化为自动化流水线。
本单元介绍 AI 领域的最新进展“生成式 AI”，及其背后的技术：大语言模型 (LLM)。我们还将探索 Google Cloud 上的各种生成式 AI 开发工具，例如 Generative AI Studio 和 Model Garden。最后，我们还将探讨 AI 解决方案和嵌入的生成式 AI 功能。
本单元通过介绍最重要的概念、工具、技术和产品，对整个课程进行总结。
