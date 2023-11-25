Google Cloud
Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on GC - 简体中文
Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on GC - 简体中文

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 了解 Google Cloud 提供的数据到 AI 技术和工具。

  • 在应用中使用生成式 AI 功能。

  • 选择在 Google Cloud 上开发 AI 项目的不同选项。

  • 使用 Vertex AI 构建端到端机器学习模型。

There are 6 modules in this course

本单元介绍课程目标：帮助学员浏览 Google Cloud 中的各项 AI 开发工具。还简要介绍了基于 Google Cloud 上的三层 AI 框架的课程结构。

What's included

1 video

本单元着重介绍 AI 基础，包括计算和存储等云基础架构。还介绍了 Google Cloud 上的主要数据和 AI 开发产品。最后，展示了如何使用 BigQuery ML 来构建机器学习模块，这有助于将数据转换为 AI。

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

本单元探索在 Google Cloud 上开发机器学习项目的各种选项，包括预先训练的 API 等现成解决方案、AutoML 等无代码和低代码解决方案，以及自定义训练等基于代码的解决方案。我们会比较各选项的优缺点，帮助确定适当的开发工具。

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

本单元介绍机器学习工作流，内容涵盖数据准备、数据开发，和通过 Vertex AI 提供模型。还阐明了如何使用 Vertex AI Pipelines 将工作流转化为自动化流水线。

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

本单元介绍 AI 领域的最新进展“生成式 AI”，及其背后的技术：大语言模型 (LLM)。我们还将探索 Google Cloud 上的各种生成式 AI 开发工具，例如 Generative AI Studio 和 Model Garden。最后，我们还将探讨 AI 解决方案和嵌入的生成式 AI 功能。

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

本单元通过介绍最重要的概念、工具、技术和产品，对整个课程进行总结。

What's included

1 video1 reading

