This course covers every aspect of automotive software development, including the principles of AutoSAR, more complex AutoSAR ideas, non-AutoSAR use cases, and in-depth ECU abstraction development. You will examine the foundational software of AutoSAR, comprehend the subtleties of runnable, and develop knowledge of interfaces, connectors, and composition. Additionally, you will learn about real-time environments (RTE), such as sender-receiver, client-server, and communication RTE, and gain practical experience in planning events inside the RTE framework. The course also covers non-AutoSAR applications and goes beyond AutoSAR, concentrating on the Microcontroller Abstraction Layer (MCAL), ARXML configuration, and efficient project setup.
Introduction to AutoSAR
Learn in depth about the AUTOSAR framework, its architecture, and the guiding concepts that guided its creation
Learn about creating software components that follow AUTOSAR guidelines
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides a thorough introduction to AutoSAR by examining both its importance and the underlying ideas. You will explore the AutoSAR basic program, learn about examples of software components, and become experts on ports and interfaces. The interfaces, connections, and composition in AutoSAR will be well understood by you, and you will be ready to maneuver this crucial framework for automotive software development.
10 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module offers a thorough introduction to the core AutoSAR ideas. With a focus on Real-Time Environment (RTE), you will obtain a complete grasp of application software development in the context of AutoSAR. Sender-receiver, Client-Server, Communication RTE, and event scheduling inside the RTE framework are among the topics covered. By completing the module, you will be knowledgeable about the AutoSAR technique and capable of successfully designing and implementing automotive software systems.
10 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module provides a practical investigation of automotive software development beyond AutoSAR. The deployment of the Microcontroller Abstraction Layer (MCAL) and the ECU Abstraction Layer will become more apparent to you. You'll learn how to successfully configure ARXML parameters and construct project configurations through practical demos. You will be well-prepared by the conclusion of the module to take on challenging automotive software projects outside the AutoSAR framework, expanding your skill set in the industry.
10 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This module offers a thorough overview of automotive software development. Through practical examples, you will gain first-hand experience utilizing CFile to construct ECU abstraction and ASW (application software). Additionally, the module offers an in-depth analysis of composition and real-time environment (RTE), presenting exciting demos. After the module, you will be skilled at creating automotive software components and comprehending how they fit into the overall system.
10 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
