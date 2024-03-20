EDUCBA
Introduction to AutoSAR
EDUCBA

Introduction to AutoSAR

Taught in English

2,558 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

EDUCBA

Instructor: EDUCBA

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.3

(32 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn in depth about the AUTOSAR framework, its architecture, and the guiding concepts that guided its creation

  • Learn about creating software components that follow AUTOSAR guidelines

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

20 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides a thorough introduction to AutoSAR by examining both its importance and the underlying ideas. You will explore the AutoSAR basic program, learn about examples of software components, and become experts on ports and interfaces. The interfaces, connections, and composition in AutoSAR will be well understood by you, and you will be ready to maneuver this crucial framework for automotive software development.

What's included

10 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module offers a thorough introduction to the core AutoSAR ideas. With a focus on Real-Time Environment (RTE), you will obtain a complete grasp of application software development in the context of AutoSAR. Sender-receiver, Client-Server, Communication RTE, and event scheduling inside the RTE framework are among the topics covered. By completing the module, you will be knowledgeable about the AutoSAR technique and capable of successfully designing and implementing automotive software systems.

What's included

10 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module provides a practical investigation of automotive software development beyond AutoSAR. The deployment of the Microcontroller Abstraction Layer (MCAL) and the ECU Abstraction Layer will become more apparent to you. You'll learn how to successfully configure ARXML parameters and construct project configurations through practical demos. You will be well-prepared by the conclusion of the module to take on challenging automotive software projects outside the AutoSAR framework, expanding your skill set in the industry.

What's included

10 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module offers a thorough overview of automotive software development. Through practical examples, you will gain first-hand experience utilizing CFile to construct ECU abstraction and ASW (application software). Additionally, the module offers an in-depth analysis of composition and real-time environment (RTE), presenting exciting demos. After the module, you will be skilled at creating automotive software components and comprehending how they fit into the overall system.

What's included

10 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.1 (9 ratings)
EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

Offered by

EDUCBA

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 32

4.3

32 reviews

  • 5 stars

    68.75%

  • 4 stars

    12.50%

  • 3 stars

    9.37%

  • 2 stars

    3.12%

  • 1 star

    6.25%

RR
5

Reviewed on Mar 19, 2024

SN
5

Reviewed on Feb 6, 2024

KK
5

Reviewed on Feb 7, 2024

View more reviews

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions