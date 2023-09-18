Board Infinity
Introduction to Replit and Ghostwriter
Introduction to Replit and Ghostwriter

Instructor: Board Infinity

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Dive deep into Replit, comprehending its unique features, collaborative coding, debugging, and seamless integration with other digital tools.

  • Master Ghost writer's rich environment, learning the art of efficient writing with Markdown support, and customizing your documents effortlessly.

  • Understand the synergy of Replit and Ghost writer, optimizing workflows to boost productivity in both coding and documentation tasks.

  • Learn best practices for managing projects, transitioning smoothly between coding and writing, & harnessing the strength of both platforms.

There are 2 modules in this course

Dive into Replit offers an immersive exploration of Replit, the cutting-edge online IDE transforming coding experiences. Discover Replit's advantages, set up your account, and navigate its user-friendly dashboard. Master coding basics, debug with finesse, and experience collaborative coding with peers. Unleash productivity with quick tips and integrate Replit seamlessly with other tools. By the end of this module, you'll be coding confidently, collaborating effectively, and ready for thrilling coding adventures. Let's Dive into Replit together.

12 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Mastering Ghostwriter is a transformative journey into the world of a powerful writing tool. In Lesson 1, "Getting Started with Ghostwriter," learners will discover the tool's essence, set it up on their systems, and personalize it with themes and plugins. In Lesson 2, "Advanced Ghostwriting Techniques," participants will learn efficient writing using Markdown, preview and export their work, manage files effectively, and extend Ghostwriter's capabilities with plugins. By the end of this module, learners will become proficient writers, equipped to unleash their creativity and productivity with confidence.

9 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

60 Courses70,658 learners

Board Infinity

