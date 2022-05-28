This course is a basic introduction to JUnit, covering the essential techniques for testing java code.
About this Course
Java
Skills you will gain
- Parameterized Tests
- Test Class Lifecycle
- Junit Testing
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Testing with JUnit
This module will introduce the student to the benefits of unit testing and the basics of creating and running JUnit 5 tests
More JUnit Features
In this module the student will learn about how to enhance their unit tests, use data driven testing techniques such as parameterized tests
About the Java Testing Specialization
This specialization is intended for students interested to learn Java testing, mocking, improving their Java code, developing test-first Java artifacts, and building quality Enterprise Applications. There are four courses in the Specialization. Each course takes two weeks and about 3-5 hours of study time each week.
