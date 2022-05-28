In the capstone project, you will combine the skills you’ve learned in the prior four courses of the specialization to polish your elevator speeches, complete your resumes - including multiple versions for different targets - complete your story file, identify possible jobs or careers, perform the research you have learned to do, write suitable cover letters, and ideally land a job!
University of Maryland, College Park
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
You get an overview of the capstone here, with a description of the milestones you're asked to complete. You'll have the chance to discuss your background, your goals, your concerns and your plans for this capstone.
Envisioning Your Future Self
In this module, you will develop a vision of your ideal work. That product of "the workshop of your mind" will serve to direct your activities throughout this capstone.
Developing Your Personal Marketing Plan
This week you'll create your personal marketing plan to guide your job search campaign. You'll be introduced to many online resources that you can use to help develop that plan. You'll write an action plan describing what steps you will take to get meetings and interviews.
Building Your Pitch Repertoire
This week you develop your pitch repertoire based on selected positions from your marketing plan.Your pitch repertoire includes long and short elevator speeches for each position, as well as JIST cards.
About the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
This specialization will help you develop the English language strategies and communication skills you need to advance in your professional career. Whether you already have a successful career and are looking to move forward, whether you’re looking to change careers, whether you’re starting out in the world of work, or whether you’re coming back into the world of work after some time away – if you believe in working for more than a paycheck, then this specialization will help you. The core courses cover preparing for a successful job search, including self research and research of the job market and industries of interest; strengthening your interview skills by recognizing what hiring managers are looking for and taking steps to prepare for the types of tough questions today's premier companies use; and preparing a resume, cover letter and supporting business documents. The capstone will allow you to apply the skills you learn in this specialization to your own job search.
