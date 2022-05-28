About this Course

1,950 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Welcome

17 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Envisioning Your Future Self

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Developing Your Personal Marketing Plan

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Building Your Pitch Repertoire

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization

Interviewing and Resume Writing in English

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder