MA
Jun 28, 2019
Excellent course, packed with relevant content and useful hands on Kotlin exercises with great feedback based on Coursera provided unit tests. Looking forward to more Coursera courses from JetBrains.
AC
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks JetBrains team, the course is as great as all the things that you do!\n\nNow I am going to visit Kotlin island (Kronstadt) to see lighthouse on your logo (I leave nearby in Saint-Petersburg).
By Karel v D•
Jun 7, 2019
I like Kotlin as a language.
I very much dislike the tests given in this course.
The tests are more about reverse engineering games and doing maths than about learning a new language.
I spend a lot of time just trying to understand the assignments.
Overall a disappointment.
By Ciro•
May 13, 2019
This course is good to learn Kotlin basics, well structured and the exercises are not trivial. But the speaker in the videos has a terrible accent, it's quite hard to get everything she says, I had to use subtitles which is annoying especially because they partially cover the text in the slides.
By Jeni•
Jan 3, 2019
I believe that when we learn a new language, we should try to isolate the learning objectives and teach those. This course offers many complications along with attempting to explain syntax differences; and the other complicating factors are making it really tough to figure out what the learning objectives are. The content is not clear. The accent of the instructor and speech impediments make it challenging to follow and decipher. Once we do decipher the content, the exercise are obfuscating algorithm learnings with syntax. This is not a good course and I will choose another way to learn this language.
By Bhargav M•
Mar 10, 2020
The instructor has a very strong accent which makes the learning very difficult. I turned on the subtitles but it didn't really help as they were incorrect sometimes and even if they were correct, I couldn't really concentrate on the code displayed on the screen.
It would have been better if they highlighted a certain line of code every time they are talking about it. I had to move back and forth in the video to understand it fully and overall it became very tiring and time consuming process.
By Shreck Y•
Feb 11, 2019
This course is a very comprehensive and detailed introduction to Kotlin. However, it would be even better if it could include the generics part which is the most difficult but quite frequently used.
By Chuck D•
Mar 5, 2019
Excellent coverage of core Kotlin concepts with plenty of good exercises. I look forward to the advanced Kotlin courses mentioned in the conclusion, covering DSLs, generics, coroutines, and more.
By Hemanth S V•
Apr 5, 2020
I had to rewind the videos many times just because the course instructor's accent was unclear to me
By The I G•
Jun 10, 2019
It's just west of money, the repenter English quality and the coding task are not satisfied.
By Amit H•
Aug 1, 2019
Although a good introduction course, but the assignments were not relevant to the course material. They were mainly collections focused than anything else. Would have been real helpful if there were more hints around how to solve a assignments, in a more Kotlin idiomatic way.
By Mika H•
Nov 19, 2018
I liked the course. It had an interesting subject matter and excercises all in all and they were for the great majority really good. In very few instances instructions or lectures were not quite as easy to follow as I'd have hoped. One example was the even or odd test in GameOfFifteen. These were however resolved by checking the course discussion forums or just googling. Perhaps it is not so bad that students have to check outside resources and think about problems a bit. However it seems to me that having them spend a significant amount of time on understanding parity of permutations is not exactly the core focus of a programming course. Maybe a more extensive set of instructions could be given for the permutation parity check?
By Fredrik R•
Nov 20, 2018
Nice course. I liked the level. I really missed discussions on the assignments. It would have been really nice to see a solution with comments and compare it with my own to learn from my mistakes.
By Vladimir L•
Sep 22, 2019
Concise introduction to Kotlin. Challenging exercises. Some digging may be required to understand what is needed to accomplish a task.
By Syed H•
Apr 3, 2019
A course worth doing due to their assignments. Opens up the mind. However they need to make their problem statments more simpler as doing this doesnt offer a job in Google. :) Feedback would be to work on the discussion area and be more active for the people who made this course. And work on the content. Overall I am happy I went through this course.
By Giorgio M•
Dec 20, 2019
I literally cannot understand what's she is saying half of the time. It's extremely frustrating and I do not recommend this course. I switched to a free bootcamp course on Udacity and hoping that'll be better.
By Jesus G S•
Nov 27, 2018
Very interesting course where you will learn a lot about Kotlin.
By Pietro D B•
Jul 20, 2019
It's a really great way to start on Kotlin!
And by the way this is why we put it at the beginning of our own learning path (https://github.com/xpeppers/starway-to-orione/tree/master/study-path/languages/kotlin).
The only thing I didn't like were the final assignments: too much algorithmic for my taste. I'd have preferred something to prove and practice with the language and its features.
Thanks to Jetbrains!
By Yuriy C•
Nov 7, 2018
Pros: I like nice syntax overview and explanation of why it was done this way or another.
Cons: Strong Russian accent makes it hard to listen to. Video is for beginners but Practical tasks are for Intermediate developers. I would simplify last practical task.
By Muriele T•
Jun 23, 2019
I was a bit disappointed, that i didn't get feedback from a human instructor (for the assignments)
For my taste there was a bit too much math knowledge necessary to complete the game of fifteen assignment.
The explanations in the videos were good.
By Serghei Z•
Mar 8, 2021
The course is nice and quite informative, but it is almost impossible to understand what the presenter is saying. The only way to get through the course was to mute videos and go for subtitles.
By Guybert R•
Dec 30, 2018
Great course but I won't give 5 stars because exams lack some explanation. Fortunately, some of us already asked the questions on the forum :)
By Matt Y•
Oct 20, 2019
I think this course is very useful for someone who used java lang but wants to start using Kotlin to programming & to develop!
I'm an android developer, from Taiwan, completing the course and love it.
My English is not very well so I cannot speak how thankful for this course.
Thank you, Svetlana and Andrey.
Here are my words in Traditional Chinese:
很感謝這堂課藉由深入淺出地講解、問答與撰寫程式作業，給予我許多基本觀念。其中 byteCode 層面及 Kotlin syntax 於 Java 中的實際意義給了很多幫助。特別喜歡 Andrey 於採訪影片的談話，非常有意義！也感謝 Svetlana 努力地解說，謝謝你們！非常期待之後的課程拜託快點出吧！！！
By Mihai L•
Jan 27, 2019
This course was interesting and way more approachable than functional programming in Scala course for instance. However it seems like Kotlin is still advancing very fast so there are some small issues in assigments (buildSequence is deprecated and replaced with sequence). What I noticed is that trying to implement things in a functional way was not always easy so sometimes I went with imperative approach
By Mark A•
Jun 28, 2019
By Juan M R•
Jun 19, 2019
The course was very well organized. Instructor clearly explained not only the language features, but also how they works under the hood. This allows the student to take full advantage of Kotlin.
By Mika S•
Dec 15, 2018
Clearly explained, easy to understand and nice programming tasks. I could complain something of documenting what to do in programming task, and also more smaller tasks would be useful