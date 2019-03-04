The Kotlin programming language is a modern language that gives you more power for your everyday tasks. Kotlin is concise, safe, pragmatic, and focused on interoperability with Java code. It can be used almost everywhere Java is used today: for server-side development, Android apps, and much more. Kotlin is 100% compatible with all existing Java frameworks, and has good tooling support. It’s a pragmatic language with a very low learning curve, and can be quickly grasped by Java developers. Kotlin code might be compiled not only to JVM bytecode but to JavaScript and Native code as well, but this course is focused on Kotlin/JVM.
At JetBrains, code is our passion. For over 15 years we have strived to make the strongest, most effective developer tools on earth. By automating routine checks and corrections, our tools speed up production, freeing developers to grow, discover and create.
I actually want to give 5 stars, but since the english being spoken in the video is not really clear, then 4 stars. Other than that, the course is great for any programmers who have experience in java
Excellent coverage of core Kotlin concepts with plenty of good exercises. I look forward to the advanced Kotlin courses mentioned in the conclusion, covering DSLs, generics, coroutines, and more.
The course was very well organized. The instructor clearly explained not only the language features but also how they work under the hood. Thanks a lot, Coursera for giving me this opportunity.
Thanks JetBrains team, the course is as great as all the things that you do! Now I am going to visit Kotlin island (Kronstadt) to see lighthouse on your logo (I leave nearby in Saint-Petersburg).
