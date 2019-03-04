About this Course

86,421 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

JetBrains

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(9,209 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

13 minutes to complete

Introduction

13 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Starting up with Kotlin

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Nullability, Functional Programming

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Properties, OOP, Conventions

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 99 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM KOTLIN FOR JAVA DEVELOPERS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder