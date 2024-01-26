Scrimba
Learn Firebase
Scrimba

Learn Firebase

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Rafid Hoda

Instructor: Rafid Hoda

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to integrate Firebase in your frontend web apps to add functionality.

  • Learn about security rules and authorization to keep data safe.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Learn how to sign up and sign in/out with email and password, how to sign in with Google, show and update a profile and more!

What's included

15 plugins

Learn how to add, fetch, update, structure and delete data with Cloud Firestore.

What's included

23 plugins

What's included

1 quiz

Instructor

Rafid Hoda
Scrimba
2 Courses393 learners

Offered by

Scrimba

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions