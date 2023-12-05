Learn React Router v6, the most popular routing library for React applications and one of the most downloaded React support libraries ever.
Learn React Router 6
Taught in English
6 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
Take your first steps with React Router and become familiar with the course project, a cool van rental site.
The learning module explores nested routes in React Router 6, which are used to create complex and hierarchical route structures within React applications.
This module dives into the usage of search params and links in React Router 6, empowering developers to implement navigation with query parameters in their React applications.
This module explores into loaders and errors in React Router 6, which are used to handle loading states and error handling within their applications' routing components.
Explore Actions and Protected Routes in React Router 6,. Learn to implement authentication and authorization by protecting routes and performing actions based on user roles or permissions.
This module delves into deferred data in React Router 6, which allows developers to efficiently load and display data on-demand for specific routes, improving performance and user experience.
