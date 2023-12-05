Scrimba
Learn React Router 6
Learn React Router 6

Taught in English

Bob Ziroll

Instructor: Bob Ziroll

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

6 quizzes

There are 6 modules in this course

Take your first steps with React Router and become familiar with the course project, a cool van rental site.

What's included

1 quiz18 plugins

The learning module explores nested routes in React Router 6, which are used to create complex and hierarchical route structures within React applications.

What's included

1 quiz23 plugins

This module dives into the usage of search params and links in React Router 6, empowering developers to implement navigation with query parameters in their React applications.

What's included

1 quiz23 plugins

This module explores into loaders and errors in React Router 6, which are used to handle loading states and error handling within their applications' routing components.

What's included

1 quiz12 plugins

Explore Actions and Protected Routes in React Router 6,. Learn to implement authentication and authorization by protecting routes and performing actions based on user roles or permissions.

What's included

1 quiz40 plugins

This module delves into deferred data in React Router 6, which allows developers to efficiently load and display data on-demand for specific routes, improving performance and user experience.

What's included

1 quiz18 plugins

