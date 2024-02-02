Learn Svelte

Svelte is a Javascript framework, a compiler and a language, all-in-one. Diverging from frameworks like React and Vue that predominantly execute tasks in the browser, Svelte performs its operations during the compilation phase. This distinctive approach yields exceptionally efficient code and the potential for faster client-side runtime.
Learn about Svelte components, importing and exporting.
Learn about reactivity and declarative code.
Build a chatbot.
February 2024
There is 1 module in this course
In this course, Noah Kaufman teaches you the JavaScript framework, Svelte. Learn by building a fun chatbot in a series of interactive coding challenges.
1 quiz17 plugins
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.