Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lesson | Telephone Language by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.3
stars
48 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This lesson is part of a full course, Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to identify telephone language through phone dialogues....

Top reviews

RY

Apr 24, 2020

always i have problem in getting my idea across to the audience

AK

Apr 15, 2021

I have completed the course but i did not get certificate

By Maria D C L

Jul 15, 2020

Es un curso muy sencillo pero importante para ser claro y preciso en una conversación telefónica

By Jasmin P

May 18, 2020

Really love it

By Sankhanie S

Jul 7, 2020

This course cannot be ended though we finish it.It's under in progress section

By Ramzy b y

Apr 25, 2020

By Anusha D K

Apr 16, 2021

By Ελένη μ

Jan 7, 2021

πολυ ωραιο μαθημα που σε εκπαιδευει το πως θα μιλας με ανθρωπους που δεν εχεις συναντησει ποτε.

By Nhi C

Jan 5, 2022

Useful information

By KAVITA K

Jul 1, 2021

Very useful!

By Monica P

Dec 28, 2020

I barely understand what this course is about and you can only “experience” Week 1 for free.

By TANSU S

Dec 30, 2020

so basic!

Placeholder