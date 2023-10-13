En este curso aprenderás de que forma utilizar el liderazgo emocional efectivo como el factor clave para el éxito de un buen manejo de equipo, tanto en lo social como en lo profesional. Conviértete en un líder en control de sus emociones.
Liderazgo efectivo y colaboración con inteligencia emocional
Taught in Spanish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Construye liderazgo emocional y profesional. Tipos de liderazgo, gestión emocional y habilidades para desempeño efectivo en lo personal y laboral.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
42 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
What's included
3 readings1 assignment
What's included
12 videos4 readings11 assignments5 discussion prompts
What's included
9 videos8 readings13 assignments1 peer review2 discussion prompts
What's included
11 videos9 readings12 assignments4 discussion prompts
What's included
7 videos8 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts1 plugin
What's included
2 videos2 readings1 peer review
Cierre del curso
What's included
2 readings1 plugin
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Personal Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.