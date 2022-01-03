About this Course

Beginner Level

16+ years old

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Adopting Good Habits for Self-Care

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Etiology, Physiology, Symptoms and Health Outcomes of Stress

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Nutrition and Wellness

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mindfulness and Emotional Intelligence

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

