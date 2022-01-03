This course will cover various topics that would teach students healthy lifestyle choices, the importance of mental and physical health and self-care. For each topic, an evidence-based lecture that would include scientific evidence will be presented and then students will be provided practical methods to practice what they have learned from the lectures. One of the main goals of this course is to inspire students to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
Adopting Good Habits for Self-Care
The Etiology, Physiology, Symptoms and Health Outcomes of Stress
Nutrition and Wellness
Mindfulness and Emotional Intelligence
this course gave me food for thought. I am mindfully observing myself as well as my surroundings. Thank you Professor
Dr. Jafari made you want to go to class ! She made the subjects interesting and relevant to her students. I would love to have her for another class!!!
Super awesome course, very practical and easy to learn! Instructor is very energetic and superb in connecting! Thanks!
Excellent and practical course . Mental and Physical self-care is the foundation for success.
