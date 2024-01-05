Stress is a natural part of the human experience. However, stress can also be damaging to people’s physical and psychological health. This course provides an introduction to stress in general and then explores the psychological, physiological, and social consequences of stress. It ends with information on how you can combat the negative effects of stress and build resilience so you can not just survive stress, but also use it to help you grow.
Less Stress, Better Health
This course is part of Student Success Specialization
Taught in English
Understand the nature of stress and identify its common causes and symptoms.
Describe the psychological, social, and physiological consequences of stress.
Explain how to effectively cope with stressors and prepare yourself to be able to grow after a stressor
January 2024
23 assignments
There are 9 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
What's included
3 videos5 readings
In the first part of this module, we will introduce you to the Less Stress, Better Health course and present the course’s learning objectives. Then, we will teach you what stress is, first from a physiological perspective, then from a psychological one. After this section, you’ll be able to explain why different people can experience the same situation, but come away with very different amounts of stress. The next lesson will shift to talking about the different types of stressors people can experience. For example, how is having to give a speech in front of a large crowd different from being bullied in school? Finally, we will discuss different common stressors, and end the module with key takeaways and a quiz.
What's included
9 videos6 readings3 assignments
This module highlights the effects that stress can have on our thoughts, our feelings and our social relationships. From making us irritable to causing the onset of psychological disorders to dissolving friendships, stress can wreak havoc on many aspects of our lives.
What's included
7 videos3 readings3 assignments
This module focuses on the ways that stress can impact the physiological functioning of our bodies. We will explain the physiology of the stress response in detail, then talk about the effect this response can have on the cardiovascular system. Then, we will learn about how stress impacts the immune system, and the consequences this can have on our health. Finally, we will cover the concept of allostatic load, look at examples of the negative health outcomes that are associated with chronic stress, and talk about the many ways that stress can indirectly affect our health.
What's included
2 videos10 readings5 assignments
Now that you have an understanding of what stress is, how it operates, and the types of consequences it can have for your mind and body, it’s time to learn how to counteract it! In this module, we will first talk about scientifically validated ways to decrease the amount of stress that you feel. Then, we will talk about how we can help ourselves function better even when we’re experiencing stress.
What's included
5 videos7 readings5 assignments
This module will help you review the important concepts of the course and prepare you for the cumulative quiz. It is broken down by learning objective with each lesson containing key takeaways, key vocabulary, and key visuals relevant to that learning objective. Each lesson also contains a check-up assessment to let you know whether you’ve mastered the material or need further review.
What's included
1 video15 readings6 assignments
This module contains a quiz covering all of the material in this course. It will count for 30% of your total course grade, so make sure you’ve reviewed the material well. Good luck!
What's included
1 video1 assignment
This module contains a glossary, course references, and a list of contributors to the course.
What's included
3 readings
This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.
What's included
8 readings
