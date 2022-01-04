FM
Nov 26, 2021
i was having a really hard time due to university and this course was like getting therapy lol. Really helped me cope better, feel better, be more grateful, and taught me valuable life advice.
Jan 3, 2022
Dr. Jafari made you want to go to class ! She made the subjects interesting and relevant to her students. I would love to have her for another class!!!
By Kathleen M C•
Jan 3, 2022
By Pooja J•
Oct 3, 2021
Super awesome course, very practical and easy to learn! Instructor is very energetic and superb in connecting! Thanks!
By Chandler H S•
Jul 25, 2021
Great information!
By Fathima M•
Nov 27, 2021
By Satwik D•
Apr 13, 2022
A short and crisp course for anyone, espeacially students who want to get back on track in their lives for better.
By Yuldasheva S•
Nov 8, 2021
This is really interesting and beneficial for us, managing stress and healthy life
By Andreja V•
Sep 1, 2021
Fun, interesting with useful information
By James L M•
Nov 19, 2021
The course includes generalizations with very little academic support. The "readings" each week will be TED and TEDx talks that are a similar theme. If you're familiar with TEDx especially this is clearly a problem for content being presented as a university course. A lot of time and promotion is given to questionable self-help gurus or individuals that are pitching their book/program and evidence based content is less common.
No one uses the discussion forums and the quizzes have frustrating errors. There doesn't seem to be a way to talk about or report these. The content of the course is comparable to watching random self-help videos on youtube.
By Maria S•
Jan 28, 2022
It's a very informative and necessary course for all of us. The title "Life 101" is truly the best description for it. We usually don't pay enough attention to our everyday routine, and sometimes it causes many problems. This course & and Dr. Jafari say to you "Wait for a moment, take a deep breath, look around and change everything you don't like in your life. Because you're strong enough to change it and good enough to deserve something bigger and better than you already have. But, always remember to be grateful for what you have." I think we all need these words from time to time. Moreover, these are not just words. Dr.Jafari gives you very powerful but easy tips and tools for changing. She doesn't tell give up on everything and start all over again. Change it piece by piece. This way is easy, better, more productive, and less stressful. Many thanks to Dr.Jafari for this (one of the best I've even taken) course. It's so wholesome! Be kind to yourself, mates, and take care <3
By Caroline L•
Jan 22, 2022
Very fun and informative class overall. The professor knows what she is talking about and pulls together guest lecturers to cover a variety of important topics for optimal well-being. The professor doesn't view stress the way that Kelly McGonigal does in her TED talk.
I agree with the review that said that there are errors in the quizzes, but they are minimal at this point.
By Sini R•
Mar 14, 2022
Excellent course. Dr. Mahtan Jafatri's style of teaching explanation is so simple & easy to understand. She uses good examples & coneys the correct message to the learners.
Congratulation for puttting up such a nice & effective course. Wishing you & your team all the best!
By Ece B•
May 13, 2022
It was such a great course. It thought me a lot and changed my perspectives on many grounds. Mrs. Mahtab Jafari was a great tutor and I feel happy to have one of her lecture.
By Ms. M J•
May 23, 2022
this course gave me food for thought. I am mindfully observing myself as well as my surroundings.
Thank you Professor
By Karen M•
Apr 7, 2022
Excellent and practical course . Mental and Physical self-care is the foundation for success.
By raweewan p•
Mar 22, 2022
I have learned this course, made me happy in lifestyle, love myself and others.
By VALARY O•
Feb 10, 2022
I loved this course. Amazing Instructor, I enjoyed very minute of it.
By Yohana S•
Feb 23, 2022
Excelente informacion, manejo del tema y tiempo, interactivo.
By Diz z•
Jan 19, 2022
Shopping, loving the world, concentrating, cooperating.
By Susan B•
Mar 2, 2022
Very well put together for a balance
By Ketkamol B•
Jan 19, 2022
Very Very good
By Zil E H N•
May 15, 2022
Great!
By Suratchani C•
Jan 29, 2022
