Learner Reviews & Feedback for Life 101: Mental and Physical Self-Care by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
104 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

This course will cover various topics that would teach students healthy lifestyle choices, the importance of mental and physical health and self-care. For each topic, an evidence-based lecture that would include scientific evidence will be presented and then students will be provided practical methods to practice what they have learned from the lectures. One of the main goals of this course is to inspire students to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Considering that stress levels and poor lifestyle choices in college students are increasing at an alarmingly fast pace, this course may serve as an effective educational tool to teach healthy lifestyle choices, promote students’ well-being and help them to recognize and manage their stress. The course is taught through a combination of lectures, multimedia videos, workshops and group discussions that would foster active learning. This course will encourage, challenge, motivate, and inspire students to make positive changes in their lifestyle and the way they interact with others and their environment....

Top reviews

FM

Nov 26, 2021

i was having a really hard time due to university and this course was like getting therapy lol. Really helped me cope better, feel better, be more grateful, and taught me valuable life advice.

K

Jan 3, 2022

Dr. Jafari made you want to go to class ! She made the subjects interesting and relevant to her students. I would love to have her for another class!!!

By Pooja J

Oct 3, 2021

Super awesome course, very practical and easy to learn! Instructor is very energetic and superb in connecting! Thanks!

By Chandler H S

Jul 25, 2021

Great information!

By Satwik D

Apr 13, 2022

A short and crisp course for anyone, espeacially students who want to get back on track in their lives for better.

By Yuldasheva S

Nov 8, 2021

This is really interesting and beneficial for us, managing stress and healthy life

By Andreja V

Sep 1, 2021

Fun, interesting with useful information

By James L M

Nov 19, 2021

The course includes generalizations with very little academic support. The "readings" each week will be TED and TEDx talks that are a similar theme. If you're familiar with TEDx especially this is clearly a problem for content being presented as a university course. A lot of time and promotion is given to questionable self-help gurus or individuals that are pitching their book/program and evidence based content is less common.

No one uses the discussion forums and the quizzes have frustrating errors. There doesn't seem to be a way to talk about or report these. The content of the course is comparable to watching random self-help videos on youtube.

By Maria S

Jan 28, 2022

It's a very informative and necessary course for all of us. The title "Life 101" is truly the best description for it. We usually don't pay enough attention to our everyday routine, and sometimes it causes many problems. This course & and Dr. Jafari say to you "Wait for a moment, take a deep breath, look around and change everything you don't like in your life. Because you're strong enough to change it and good enough to deserve something bigger and better than you already have. But, always remember to be grateful for what you have." I think we all need these words from time to time. Moreover, these are not just words. Dr.Jafari gives you very powerful but easy tips and tools for changing. She doesn't tell give up on everything and start all over again. Change it piece by piece. This way is easy, better, more productive, and less stressful. Many thanks to Dr.Jafari for this (one of the best I've even taken) course. It's so wholesome! Be kind to yourself, mates, and take care <3

By Caroline L

Jan 22, 2022

Very fun and informative class overall. The professor knows what she is talking about and pulls together guest lecturers to cover a variety of important topics for optimal well-being. The professor doesn't view stress the way that Kelly McGonigal does in her TED talk.

I agree with the review that said that there are errors in the quizzes, but they are minimal at this point.

By Sini R

Mar 14, 2022

Excellent course. Dr. Mahtan Jafatri's style of teaching explanation is so simple & easy to understand. She uses good examples & coneys the correct message to the learners.

Congratulation for puttting up such a nice & effective course. Wishing you & your team all the best!

By Ece B

May 13, 2022

I​t was such a great course. It thought me a lot and changed my perspectives on many grounds. Mrs. Mahtab Jafari was a great tutor and I feel happy to have one of her lecture.

By Ms. M J

May 23, 2022

t​his course gave me food for thought. I am mindfully observing myself as well as my surroundings.

T​hank you Professor

By Karen M

Apr 7, 2022

Excellent and practical course . Mental and Physical self-care is the foundation for success.

By raweewan p

Mar 22, 2022

I have learned this course, made me happy in lifestyle, love myself and others.

By VALARY O

Feb 10, 2022

I loved this course. Amazing Instructor, I enjoyed very minute of it.

By Yohana S

Feb 23, 2022

Excelente informacion, manejo del tema y tiempo, interactivo.

By Diz z

Jan 19, 2022

Shopping, loving the world, concentrating, cooperating.

By Susan B

Mar 2, 2022

Very well put together for a balance

By Ketkamol B

Jan 19, 2022

Very Very good

By Zil E H N

May 15, 2022

Great!

By Suratchani C

Jan 29, 2022

​TAN

