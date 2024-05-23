This course is a comprehensive online course designed to equip learners with the skills needed to excel in the digital realm. It covers effective communication across various online platforms, including social media, email, and webinars. The course provides a thorough understanding of digital communication principles and practical techniques to engage and connect with audiences effectively.
Mastering Digital Communication: Effective Online Engagement
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identify key digital communication platforms and their unique features.
Implement strategies for crafting engaging content tailored to different digital mediums.
Construct a comprehensive digital communication plan that addresses diverse audience needs.
Evaluate the effectiveness of digital communication campaigns using analytics tools.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Introduction to Digital Communication provides a foundational understanding of digital communication, exploring its importance, key concepts, and audience targeting strategies.
What's included
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on communication through various formats, including email, webinars, and social media. Participants will learn essential skills for effective communication in the digital age.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 focuses on content creation strategies essential for digital communication, covering crafting compelling written and visual content as well as leveraging user-generated content (UGC) for brand engagement.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 delves into the evolving landscape of digital communication, focusing on crisis management, ethical considerations, and future trends. Participants will explore strategies for managing crises using digital tools, ethical guidelines for online communication, and upcoming trends shaping the digital communication landscape.
What's included
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Marketing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.