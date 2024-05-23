Starweaver
Mastering Digital Communication: Effective Online Engagement
Starweaver

Mastering Digital Communication: Effective Online Engagement

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

João Freitas

Instructor: João Freitas

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify key digital communication platforms and their unique features.

  • Implement strategies for crafting engaging content tailored to different digital mediums.

  • Construct a comprehensive digital communication plan that addresses diverse audience needs.

  • Evaluate the effectiveness of digital communication campaigns using analytics tools.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Introduction to Digital Communication provides a foundational understanding of digital communication, exploring its importance, key concepts, and audience targeting strategies.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on communication through various formats, including email, webinars, and social media. Participants will learn essential skills for effective communication in the digital age.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 focuses on content creation strategies essential for digital communication, covering crafting compelling written and visual content as well as leveraging user-generated content (UGC) for brand engagement.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 delves into the evolving landscape of digital communication, focusing on crisis management, ethical considerations, and future trends. Participants will explore strategies for managing crises using digital tools, ethical guidelines for online communication, and upcoming trends shaping the digital communication landscape.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

João Freitas
Starweaver
2 Courses1,028 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions