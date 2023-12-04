Embark on a transformative journey through the world of business with our comprehensive course, MBA Essentials. Delivered by a team of dynamic instructors, each with their own unique teaching style, this course offers a diverse perspective on the multifaceted realm of business administration. In the 21st century, businesses demand individuals who can decipher data and information to craft strategic foresight. This course serves as a foundational cornerstone for those aspiring to elevate their careers.
MBA Essentials
What you'll learn
Identify what is required for and expected from an MBA
Critically assess alternative sources of information
An introduction and welcome to the course, followed by modules on the first topics of this course: Business Models, the Global Economy, and Global Business and Supply Chains.
15 videos7 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts
In this module, you'll gain insights into Accounting and Analytics, the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and how they're connected to business, and Digital Innovation within organisations.
9 videos4 readings1 quiz5 discussion prompts
A key element in business administration is managing projects and change, and this module will focus on both of those elements.
8 videos4 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts
In your final module, you'll learn more about digital marketing and business-to-business marketing and how they can work for you.
10 videos6 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts
