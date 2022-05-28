About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Hashing and The Merkle Tree

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Hashing and an Introduction to Cryptocurrencies

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Proof of Work and Proof of Stake I

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Proof of Work and Proof of Stake II

3 hours to complete
2 readings

