SI
Aug 9, 2017
Cannot recommend this course enough, especially for librarians and other educators.
TT
Sep 15, 2020
I'm glad that I took this course. Lots of things have to learn from here.
By Rose C•
Feb 4, 2021
I found this course too basic, with irrelevant articles, unnecessary videos, and poorly chosen resources (for example NBC News and hyperallergic.com), which don't provide complete information of facts, are not educational, and are unpleasant to navigate (nbcnews is full of annoying videos playing automatically, and sponsored stupid articles with obnoxious images: distraction and pollution. I don't think such material is a decent resource for any kind of research, let alone for students looking for serious knowledge).
By Ian F•
Feb 17, 2021
This was an excellent course. I learnt so much. The course really helped me understand the need for 'metaliteracy' and it helped me make sense of the often bewildering multimedia, information-dense world we live in. As a teacher, it gave me many ideas for introducing metaliteracy to my students. I was particularly interested in the areas of copyright and the Creative Commons. The course was intellectually stimulating and also practical. Recommended.
By NycOrtiz•
Jul 16, 2017
It's boring. I'm learning nothing.
By Sonnet I•
Aug 10, 2017
Cannot recommend this course enough, especially for librarians and other educators.
By Tahnim H•
Sep 16, 2020
I'm glad that I took this course. Lots of things have to learn from here.
By Abdulrahman A•
Mar 23, 2017
As said it empowers you to be a metaliterate learner! :)