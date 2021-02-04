Chevron Left
This course prepares you to effectively participate in a connected world. Metaliteracy advances reflective and empowered learning in collaborative communities. You will learn how to creatively and ethically produce and share information. As a metaliterate learner, you will see yourself as an informed content creator and a responsible contributor to information environments. Metaliteracy is empowering because it encourages individuals to be reflective and to take charge of their learning. This approach is relevant to anyone who wants to be an informed consumer of information and responsible participant in a connected world. This requires an understanding of copyright and open licensing through the Creative Commons. It also involves Digital Storytelling as a creative form of information production. Metaliteracy supports learners in a variety of professional fields and academic disciplines to become effective contributors to collaborative communities. Being a metaliterate learner includes self-reflection and critical thinking while successfully adapting to new forms of technology....

By Rose C

Feb 4, 2021

I found this course too basic, with irrelevant articles, unnecessary videos, and poorly chosen resources (for example NBC News and hyperallergic.com), which don't provide complete information of facts, are not educational, and are unpleasant to navigate (nbcnews is full of annoying videos playing automatically, and sponsored stupid articles with obnoxious images: distraction and pollution. I don't think such material is a decent resource for any kind of research, let alone for students looking for serious knowledge).

By Ian F

Feb 17, 2021

This was an excellent course. I learnt so much. The course really helped me understand the need for 'metaliteracy' and it helped me make sense of the often bewildering multimedia, information-dense world we live in. As a teacher, it gave me many ideas for introducing metaliteracy to my students. I was particularly interested in the areas of copyright and the Creative Commons. The course was intellectually stimulating and also practical. Recommended.

By NycOrtiz

Jul 16, 2017

It's boring. I'm learning nothing.

By Sonnet I

Aug 10, 2017

Cannot recommend this course enough, especially for librarians and other educators.

By Tahnim H

Sep 16, 2020

I'm glad that I took this course. Lots of things have to learn from here.

By Abdulrahman A

Mar 23, 2017

As said it empowers you to be a metaliterate learner! :)

