Este Proyecto Guiado Metasploit para principiantes: Fundamentos de la explotación te permitirá incursionar en una de las etapas del proceso de ejecución de pruebas de penetración, quizás la etapa más determinante. En este curso basado en proyectos de 45 minutos de duración, aprenderá cómo hacerlo comprendiendo los fundamentos de Metasploit, aprendiendo técnicas de escaneo y enumeración de vulnerabilidades y realizando explotaciones básicas. Para lograr esto, trabajaremos a través de el reconocimiento de los módulos, comandos y usos de metasploit. Este proyecto es único porque te permitirá prácticar en un entorno propio y controlado escenarios que puedes evidenciar en entornos reales. Para tener éxito en este proyecto, te recomiendo conocer bien el modelo OSI, tráfico de red, protocolo TCP/IP, el uso de comandos de Linux y manejar software de virtualización.
Metasploit para Principiantes: Básicos de explotación
Taught in Spanish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Comprender los fundamentos de Metasploit.
Aprender técnicas de escaneo y enumeración de vulnerabilidades.
Realizar explotaciones básicas.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
1 quiz
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
Usar Metasploit en un entorno controlado para aprender sobre sus comandos, módulos y procedimientos de explotación de vulnerabilidades con el objetivo de tener acceso no autorizado sobre dispositivos vulnerables. Fortaleciendo sus habilidades en pentesting para aportar en la identificación temprana de vulnerabilidades.
What's included
7 videos3 readings1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Security
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Security? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.