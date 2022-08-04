Learner Reviews & Feedback for Migration and health by Imperial College London
About the Course
Migration and health is the second instalment of the wider Global Health Challenges and Governance specialisation from Imperial College London's Global Master of Public Health (GMPH). The scope and content of this course has been developed from the ground up by a combined team of academics and practitioners drawing on a wealth of real-world public health experience as well as deep academic knowledge. Through short video lectures, readings and a wide range of interactive activities, learners will be immersed in the intersection of migration and health.
Designed for those new to the discipline, over four modules (intended for one week of learning each), learners will become familiar with the relationship between migration and health. Learners will be introduced to key terms and global trends in migrations, the profound impact of crises in non-health sectors on health, and policy instruments addressing migration. By the end of this course, learners will be able to describe international treaties protecting migrants’ right to health and migrant sensitive health systems. Learners will also be able to critically evaluate whether and how their national health system is providing universal health coverage to migrants.
The subsequent course in this specialisation requires the knowledge from this course, as learners will take a deep dive into climate change by applying their global health analytical skills and knowledge of multilateral policy instruments to this important global health challenge....