이 과정에서는 Google Cloud에서 프로덕션 ML 시스템을 배포, 평가, 모니터링, 운영하기 위한 MLOps 도구와 권장사항을 소개합니다. MLOps는 프로덕션에서 ML 시스템을 배포, 테스트, 모니터링, 자동화하는 방법론입니다.
MLOps with Vertex AI: Manage Features - 한국어
Taught in Korean
Course
February 2024
There are 4 modules in this course
과정 소개.
1 video
Vertex AI 및 Vertex AI의 MLOps 기능 데이터와 관련된 주요 과제와 이를 완화하는 데 사용할 수 있는 솔루션.
3 videos
Vertex AI Feature Store의 주요 기능.
4 videos1 app item
과정 요약.
1 video
