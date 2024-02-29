"Introduction to MOQ for .NET Testing" is a comprehensive course designed to equip .NET developers with essential skills in using MOQ, a mocking framework for unit tests. Spanning two modules, the course starts with the fundamentals of MOQ, covering its setup, basic concepts, and implementation in .NET projects. It then advances to more complex scenarios, teaching advanced mocking techniques, handling complex dependencies, and integrating MOQ with popular testing frameworks. Through this course, participants will gain a deep understanding of MOQ's capabilities and how to leverage it for effective unit testing in .NET environments, enhancing their testing proficiency and software quality.
Understand the basics of MOQ and its role in .NET unit testing.
Learn to set up and implement basic mocks using MOQ.
Master advanced mocking techniques including complex object and dependency mocking.
There are 2 modules in this course
"Module 1: Fundamentals of MOQ" introduces the concept of mocking in software testing using MOQ, a popular framework in the .NET ecosystem. It begins with an explanation of MOQ and its relevance, followed by a guide to setting it up in a .NET project. The module then covers creating your first mock, along with basic techniques such as mocking methods, properties, verification processes, and using callbacks and returns in mocks. This module is essential for .NET developers seeking to enhance their unit testing skills with MOQ.
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
"Module 2: Deepening Your MOQ Skills" progresses into more advanced aspects of mocking with MOQ in .NET. This module tackles challenging scenarios like mocking complex objects and dependencies, setup sequences, and conditional mocking. It also addresses how to handle events and exceptions within MOQ. Furthermore, it guides you through best practices for organizing mocks, avoiding common pitfalls, and effectively integrating MOQ with testing frameworks like xUnit or NUnit. Tailored for developers looking to refine their unit testing and mocking techniques, this module offers in-depth knowledge and practical applications of MOQ.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
