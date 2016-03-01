GR
Mar 5, 2016
Really interesting course even for someone who's kids begged me not to sing a lullaby to them.
GP
Nov 15, 2019
It feels like a formal training.I thank the team for a lot of valuable informations
By Georges•
Mar 1, 2016
Loved it.
It gave me insight to how thing work in this business.
Great Job.
By Idan L•
Jun 9, 2017
The first two models are practically useless. I enjoy as much as the next guy hearing sound guys talk and see how music is made, but this is not what the course is about. The course should be about the music business, and the instructor spends way too little course time discussing the core issues. Generally, it feels like the instructor touches upon the relevant topics, but never really explores them. I strongly recommend taking Berklee's "Music Business Foundations" instead.
By Isaac M•
Dec 13, 2016
it's great, all vivid content and clear explanations.
By lakshman r•
Feb 28, 2020
A lot of good insights into the workings of the music industry in the U.S. Would prefer more assignments and interaction with the faculty since there were a lot of places I felt it was cliched information. However, a nice course for people who have zero ideas how a professional music industry in a nutshell.
By Thomas D•
Oct 12, 2020
Some of the technical stuff is shallow and/or wrong, but the business aspect of the program is pretty good. Mostly, what you'll learn is that the music "business" is no longer a real business and that music has become a commodity that is easily 2nd through 1Mth sourced and has a diminishing value.
By Victor R•
Aug 16, 2016
it's a basic course very focused on the mainstream music industry, it is very concise and worth reviewing, unfortunately you can not get feedback from the exams if you don't pay.
By Cristian B•
Dec 21, 2020
First off, The teacher stutters way too much, making the videos feel as they were amateur YouTube pieces.
Secondly, very little substance is offered in the video pills: there’s an infinity of 1 min to 2 min videos where just an ultra quick idea of the subject is given, with absolutely no deepening; what makes it even worse, you have to take the goddamn theme song intro AND outro for each video: within half an hour you heard that tune a good 25 times...
Guest interviews, on the other hand, are extremely long and verbose, 15 minutes to one hour, hardly staying focused on a subject, and they constitute the main filler for this mediocre course.
West Virginia university and Berklee offer significantly better online education on the subject.
By Alicia C•
Apr 3, 2018
Although I was only an auditor, the information I learned from this course was invaluable. Professor Gunderman's passion and knowledge on the subject was astonishing and the modules more than thorough. Although I was a music-lover prior to the course and committed to purchasing music and related products, I hadn't realized that there were so many other ways I could support the overall community, or just how many people rely on that support to make a living. Now, having gone through the course materials, I am more determined than ever to support the music community, pay attention to industry developments, and engage others in crucial discussions about the worth of music and the obligations we have to artists.
By Silviya D•
Mar 6, 2016
This course contains really interesting information, which is presented in a creative way (suitable for the artistic mind of a musician). The lessons can easily be put into practice. I like the discussions because they are very thought provoking and really challenge the students to think of different ways to add more value to their music.And last but not least I like the interviews, because they give some really practical real life advice.
By Emily T•
Nov 14, 2016
I absolutely loved this course. Honestly, I thought it could get a little boring, but I was totally wrong. She made it fun and SUPER interesting, and her interviews were great as well. Highly recommend this course, even if you're just a music consumer and don't necessarily want to get into the business! I kind of want to take it again...
By Natalia F•
Jun 30, 2016
Great course. It gives very good basics of what you need to know if you want to make a career in the music business. I loved all the interviews with industry insiders - they sort of allow you to see the big picture from different angles. All the recommended reading was also pretty useful.
By Andrew G•
Mar 28, 2016
Very enjoyable survey of a variety of issues involved in the state of the music business today. The instructor did a great job of assembling relevant material, and the course was presented in an engaging, very professional way - highly recommended.
By Benjamin M•
Mar 5, 2016
Besides Songwriting from Berklee this was the most practical and useful course I have taken so far. It answered so many questions I had and gave so valuable tipps for the modern musician. Thanks a lot!
By Victor L•
Mar 8, 2021
Excellent introduction course to what the music business is. Would be interesting to update it now that cybercurrency and blockchain technology is being used to connect the artist with the consumers.
By Jacopo A•
Mar 8, 2021
Nice course, well explained, just sometimes, in my opinion, some videos are too long and easily you can loose the concentration.
Overall a nice and intersting course.
By Brankko S•
Oct 6, 2016
A course of great value, with very important informations. I wanna another course like this, approaching music marketing! Thank you
By FLAVIA P C•
Jun 23, 2021
Muy lindoo!!! Perfecto si necesitas una introduccion a los negocios de la musicaa!! La mentora es muy apasioanada al explicar!
By Gordon R•
Mar 6, 2016
By Erich C•
Jun 22, 2016
Fantastic course, really great information!
By Nury N P C•
Oct 8, 2021
gracias por todo el apogo y las enseñansas
By Ricardo i g•
Mar 23, 2022
have loved it for years, great soundtrack
By CARLOS C•
Mar 22, 2016
Great, excellent information. Very hype
By LeAttol ( E L•
Aug 21, 2018
Best Music Course on Coursera Le
By Juan E G N•
Jul 26, 2017
I really enjoyed the course