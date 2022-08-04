Learner Reviews & Feedback for Navigating Healthcare Supply Chain Operations by Northeastern University
About the Course
This course is the continuation of "Introduction to Healthcare Supply Chain Operations". If you have not visited the first part yet, please check it out before starting this course. If you have finished the first part of this series: Introduction to Healthcare Supply Chain Operations, you will be able to apply what you learned to your own career. The foundational knowledge and project plan from the introduction are carried through in this deeper dive into healthcare supply chain operations.
In this course, you will focus on activities and functions such as inventory control, logistics, procurement, supply chain relationships, information technology systems and innovations, and response to emerging trends. It introduces various tools and techniques that enhance effective management of supply chain operations in healthcare organizations.
Throughout this course, you will be given the opportunity to apply the course concepts to an operational process improvement project....