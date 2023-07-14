This course deals with the neural basis of imagination, free will, and morality.
In module one of the course, you will explore the evidence of imagination derived from artifacts. This module examines the brain changes that caused the innovativeness of human imagination. The relation between the first and the second-order desires and free will also be discussed. In the second module, you will learn how we imagine and judge what is right versus what is wrong. You will also learn to differentiate between immoral and amoral acts and explore the origin of morality, evil, and human goodness. While comparing the relationship between science and religion, you'll understand how to realign social, cultural, and governmental structures to serve broad human interests.